Abu Dhabi GP: Best Moments from Verstappen's maiden F1 win
Dutch driver Max Verstappen made history by winning Formula One world title in a thrilling race on December 12, 2021. He overtook his rival Lewis Hamilton in the last lap in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to earn his first F1 world title. Here are some best moments...
- 1 /15
Abu Dhabi GP: Best Moments from Verstappen's maiden F1 win Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /15
Dutch driver Max Verstappen made history by winning Formula One world title in a thrilling race on December 12, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /15
Max overtook his rival Lewis Hamilton in the last lap in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to earn his first F1 world title. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /15
Hamilton looked set to win a record-breaking eighth drivers’ championship as he led Verstappen by 11 seconds with six laps remaining in their winner-takes-all finale, which they started tied on points. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /15
Verstappen was able to catch Hamilton on fresher tires before overtaking him on the inside at the Turn 5 hairpin. He pulled two seconds clear to win the race and secure the championship by 8 points. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /15
Verstappen is the first Dutch Formula One champion. His fight against Hamilton has been one of the most dramatic in recent Formula One history after multiple crashes and close on-track fights between the drivers. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /15
It is the closest championship result since 2012, when Sebastian Vettel of Red Bull beat Fernando Alonso of Ferrari by 3 points. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /15
The race result was subject to a protest from Mercedes, which claimed that the race director had not followed his own rulebook with the late restart and that the result should have been taken from the penultimate lap when Hamilton was leading. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /15
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the race and the world championship. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /15
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the race and the world championship with Red Bull's Sergio Perez as team principal Christian Horner looks on. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /15
Red Bull's Max Verstappen gets emotional as he celebrates his first F1 win. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 12 /15
2021 FIA Formula One World Champion Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium. Credit: AFP Photo
- 13 /15
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates in the parc ferme of the Yas Marina Circuit after winning the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix. Credit: AFP Photo
- 14 /15
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands kneels next to his car after he became the world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. Credit: AP Photo
- 15 /15
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the race and the world championship on the podium with a Netherlands flag. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | PM Modi attends 'Ganga Aarti' in Varanasi
Scintillating fireworks and a spellbinding laser show blazed across the skies as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Dashashwamedh Ghat from a cruise ship to attend the 'Ganga Aarti' during his visit to Varanasi. PM Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP president JP Nadda and several chief ministers from BJP-ruled states.
- 1 /10
In Pics | PM Modi attends 'Ganga Aarti' in Varanasi Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /10
Scintillating fireworks and a spellbinding laser show blazed across the skies as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Dashashwamedh Ghat on a cruise ship to attend the 'Ganga Aarti' during his visit to Varanasi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
PM Modi was received by BJP president JP Nadda on the cruise. In this photo, Nadda is seen felicitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
PM Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP president JP Nadda and several chief ministers from BJP-ruled states. In this photo, PM Modi and Haryana CM Manohar Lal are seen experiencing Ganga Aarti at Varanasi Ghat. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
Fireworks light up the sky during the 'Ganga Aarti' at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
An unexpectedly huge crowd had converged on the Ghats to see the Prime Minister at the Ganga Aarti. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
Varanasi district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the MP from the holy city, had expressed his desire to 'showcase the grandeur of Kashi' to the chief ministers. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
Ghats were decorated with 11 lakh 'diyas' that recreated the scenes of 'Dev Deepavali'. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda watch the 'Ganga Aarti' from a ship, at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Fireworks light up the sky during the 'Ganga Aarti' at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi. Credit: PTI Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - December 14, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 14, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships highlighted. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | You will find yourself extremely attractive to the opposite sex. Be cautious and watch out for fair- weather friends. Investments in art and property can be profitable today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Meetings and short trips could be successful. Good news about a sibling. Your ideas may be good, but they aren't necessarily right for everyone. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Lucky Colour: Chocolate Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | Follow your impulses today. If you are in doubt, demand answers. Avoid confrontations at work. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend. Lucky Colour: Pearl Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract. Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Home and family matters will come into focus – renovation, gardening, or simply doing up your home will interest you. Cash flow seems adequate, so if you want to go on a spending spree – why not? Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Participating in an event or activity today brings dividends, and do keep a lookout for someone special. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Avoid public displays of luxury and wealth. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Top 10 most tweeted-about actors (male) in South India
From 'Thalapathy' Vijay to superstar Rajinikanth, here we take a look at the top 10 most tweeted-about actors in South India in 2021.
- 1 /11
In Pics | Top 10 most tweeted-about actors (male) in South India
- 2 /11
'Thalapathy' Vijay has topped the list of most tweeted-about South Indian actor, according to Twitter. Credit: Twitter/@actorvijay
- 3 /11
Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan was ranked second on the list. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
'Superstar of Tollywood' Mahesh Babu secured third position. Credit: Instagram/urstrulymahesh
- 5 /11
'Jai Bhim' actor Suriya grabbed the fourth position. Credit: Twitter/@Suriya_offl
- 6 /11
Multifaceted superstar Jr. NTR was the fifth most tweeted-about South Indian actor in 2021. Credit: Twitter/@tarak9999
- 7 /11
Stylish star Allu Arjun was positioned sixth on the list. Credit: Instagram/alluarjunonline
- 8 /11
Seventh on the list was superstar Rajinikanth. Credit: Twitter/@rajinikanth
- 9 /11
Ram Charan managed to secure eighth position on the list. Credit: Twitter/@AlwaysRamCharan
- 10 /11
Kollywood actor Dhanush stood ninth on the list. Credit: Twitter/@dhanushkraja
- 11 /11
'Valimai' star Ajith Kumar rounds off the top 10 most tweeted-about South Indian actor for the year 2021. Credit: Twitter/@BoneyKapoor
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | The new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor that connects the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to the ghats of the Ganga. Below are views of the temple and adjoining premises, which have been renovated as a part of Modi's 'dream project.'
- 1 /10
In Pics | The new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
- 2 /10
The temple now has a 20-foot-wide corridor connecting its Mandir Chowk to the holy Ganga's Lalita Ghat, offering direct visibility of the temple from the ghat. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
A view of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi on Sunday, illuminated with lights ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
The move is in line with Modi's vision to give tourism a major boost in the ancient city. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
While the renovation of the Kashi Vishwanath temple remains top on the list of projects completed in the Prime Minister's constituency, the Rudraksh Convention Centre that is designed like a Shivalinga with a capacity of seating 1,200 people, with 108 'rudrakshas' (beads) on its facade, is another major highlight. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
A view of a corridor at the temple complex of Kashi Vishwanath. With the renovations, the temple now has a giant courtyard to accommodate devotees, especially during crowded times. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
The temple premises and adjoining areas are illuminated ahead of the inauguration of the new Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
'Smart signage' set up in Varanasi to provide information about the cultural importance of heritage sites and 84 ghats in the city known for 'antiquity and architectural significance'. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
Devotees sing hymns inside Kashi Vishwanath Temple compound ahead of the inauguration of the new Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /10
Workers sit next to cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises. Credit: Reuters Photo