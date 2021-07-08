Cannes 2021: See all the stylish red carpet looks
UPDATED : Jul 08 2021, 17:50 IST
Stars were out in force on the French Riviera for the Cannes opening ceremony, in a show of support for an industry hammered by the pandemic after theatres closed for months. The stars were in their best as they glammed up the red carpet with their high-on fashion ensembles. Here we take a look at some of the glitzy red carpet looks…
Former Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel sizzled in a plunging nude fringed Etro jumpsuit. Credit: AFP Photo
American supermodel Bella Hadid stunned all in a white vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown with a black sheer veil. Credit: Reuters Photo
Maggie Gyllenhaal looked elegant in an off-white silk dress per Celine by Hedi Slimane. Credit: AFP Photo
Helen Mirren wowed all in a warm yellow dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Credit: Reuters Photo
Jodie Foster arrived in a pearl-coloured Givenchy shift dress. Credit: AFP Photo
Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard stunned all in a shimmering silver Chanel gown. Credit: AFP Photo
Jessica Chastain sashays down the red carpet in a black lace Christian Dior gown. Credit: Reuters Photo
US director Spike Lee wore a hot pink suit for the opening ceremony. Credit: Reuters Photo
Lou Doillon donned a Oscar-gold pleated by Gucci dress. Credit: AFP Photo
Actress Andie MacDowell arrived in a silver-grey dress with an embellished bodice and top-studded sequins. Credit: AFP Photo
Anurag Thakur to Ashwini Vaishnaw, newly-appointed Cabinet ministers take charge after reshuffle: See pics
UPDATED : Jul 08 2021, 14:25 IST
A day after massive Cabinet rejig, newly-appointed ministers took charge of their respective ministries. Take a look at the pictures.
(Image Credit: PIB)
Ashwini Vaishnaw took charge as the Union Minister for Railways.
Anurag Singh Thakur took charge as the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting.
Mansukh Mandaviya took charge as the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare.
Bharati Pravin Pawar at her office as the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao poses for the media after taking charge as the Minister of State for Railways.
Darshana Vikram Jardosh took charge as the Minister of State for Railways.
Jitendra Singh took charge as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology.
John Barla took charge as the Minister of State for Minority Affairs in the presence of the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai at his office as the Minister of State for Women and Child Development.
Raj Kumar Singh took charge as the Union Minister for Power.
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao took charge as the Minister of State for Coal in the presence of the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi.
Sourav Ganguly turns 49: A look at his illustrious cricket career in photos
UPDATED : Jul 08 2021, 16:11 IST
Former captain of the Indian cricket team, popularly known as 'Dada', Sourav Ganguly turns 49 today. Here we take a look at his illustrious career spanning around 15 years.
One of India’s most successful captains, Sourav Ganguly is best remembered for his graceful cricketing style and huge contribution to the sport in India. Credit: Instagram/sourav_ganguly_fanpage
Sourav Ganguly made his ODI debut in January 1992 when he was aged just 19 against West Indies at Brisbane where he scored 3 runs. Credit: Instagram/souravganguly
In 1996, Ganguly made a dream test debut with a spectacular 131 against England at Lord’s. In his second Test in Nottingham, he scored 136 and 48 runs, respectively. Credit: Instagram/sourav_ganguly_fanpage
Ganguly was given the charge of the team in the aftermath of the 2000 match-fixing scandal. Sourav’s leadership got Team India 21 wins in just 49 matches making him the most successful Indian captain of all time. Credit: Instagram/sourav_ganguly_fanpage
One of Ganguly’s career best performances came in 2001 against Sri Lanka in Kandi where he scored an unbeaten 98 to take India to a majestic seven wicket win. Credit: Instagram/sourav_ganguly_fanpage
It was on July 13, 2002, when Ganguly and his young team won the NatWest Trophy final, chasing down a steep target of 326 with just three balls to spare. Credit: PTI Photo
The Indian cricket team clinched their first overseas test series after more than a decade under his captaincy in 2004. Team India beat Pakistan by 2-1 to lift the cup. Credit: Instagram/sourav_ganguly_fanpage
During his captaincy years, Sourav's close aide was coach John Wright, who was India's first foreign coach on a full-time basis. Credit: Reuters
Post Wright’s exit, Greg Chappell was made team India’s coach. Ganguly and Chappell didn’t share a cordial relationship which affected his performance. Credit: DH Photo
Ganguly announced his retirement at the Nagpur Test against Australia in November 2008. Credit: Instagram/sourav_ganguly_fanpage
Sourav Ganguly was moved by the special gesture when MS Dhoni handed him the reins during his final international appearance. Credit: DH Photo
The 'Bengal Tiger' represented the Indian team in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs until he announced his retirement in 2008. Credit: Instagram/sourav_ganguly_fanpage
Sourav quit from all levels of the game, deciding not to play in the IPL as well in 2012, four years after he announced his retirement from the international cricket. Credit: Instagram/sourav_ganguly_fanpage
From commentary to mentoring an IPL team, Dada donned several hats post his retirement from the international cricket. Credit: Instagram/souravganguly
However, Ganguly still remains an integral part of Indian cricket, serving as president of the The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, July 8: Best photos from around the world
News in Pics, July 8: Best photos from around the world
England fed off the energy of a passionate Wembley crowd to beat Denmark 2-1 in the Euro 2020 semi-finals on Wednesday and now stand just 90 minutes away from ending their 55-year trophy drought. Credit: Reuters Photo
Men play Chinese chess game at a hawker centre in Chinatown district in Singapore as Covid-19 cases drop in Singapore. Credit: AFP Photo
A Tokyo Olympic torch relay participant (C) rides in a traditional boat on the Arakawa River in Nagatoro, Saitama Prefecture, eastern Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo
People wait to receive a shot of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. Russia reported 737 coronavirus deaths on July 6, a national record of pandemic-related fatalities over a 24-period, as the country battles a new surge in cases. Credit: AFP Photo
French Health Minister Olivier Veran (4th L) chairs a meeting with Health sector representatives as the government is working on a draft law to force health workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Credit: AFP Photo
A customer looks on as she gets a microchip, containing personal data, attached to one of her nails at Lanour Beauty Lounge in Dubai. Credit: Reuters Photo
President Ram Nath Kovind, First Lady Savita Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in a group photograph with the newly sworn-in Council of Ministers, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - July 8, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. A little retail therapy will put you in a fine mood. Colour: Mango | Number: 6
Changes at home possible and a relationship puts a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one's health cautioned. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right.Colour: Purple | Number: 2
A lack of concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. Colour: Yellow | Number: 3
There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Watch out for the office sneak. Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Colour: Maroon | Number: 5
With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked. Lucky Colour: Mustard | Number: 8
Be on your best behaviour. . This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. Colour: Fuchsia | Number: 4
Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Colour: Lilac | Number: 9
Your ability to organize and get everyone together will enhance your popularity and bring admirers. Things have been moving so quickly that you need to do something physical to release your tension. Colour: Cream | Number: 7
Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Colour: Sky-blue | Number: 2
A response from that special one indicated. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion.Colour: Ash | Number: 5
Your artistic abilities are heightened. At work, a new project comes through. A friend is supportive. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Health needs caution.Colour: Jade | Number: 1
A lack on concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. Colour: Saffron | Number: 3