Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wows all in floral gown; pictures go viral
Indian actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in a stunning Valentino gown. Her first red carpet appearance from the 'Top Gun: Maverick' screening has gone viral on the internet.
- 1 /10
- 2 /10
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her red carpet debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival's Red Carpet dressed in a dreamy black-floral gown. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
The diva sashayed down the red carpet in a black Valentino gown that had a floral touch to it. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
Aishwarya opted for defined brows, smokey eyes and pink lipstick to compliment her look. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
Her look also had very minimal accessories including cascading earrings and statement rings. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
Aishwarya has been one of the regular attendees at the Cannes Film Festival for years now. This year, her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are also accompanying her to the French Riviera. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the Cannes Film Festival. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
Aishwarya Rai is seen with US actress Eva Longoria. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /10
Aishwarya Rai signs autographs as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick'. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
Aishwarya Rai arrives for the screening of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, May 19: Best photos from around world
- 1 /6
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel evacuate villagers from a flood-affected village after heavy rainfall, in Nagaon district. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /6
Sri Lanka is in the throes of its worst-ever economic crisis with its 22 million people enduring severe hardships to secure food, fuel and medicines while facing record inflation and lengthy power blackouts. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
A field of potatoes is irrigated after the authorities announced a drought risk for the summer, in Havrincourt, France. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /6
People visit a makeshift memorial set up outside the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York. A gunman opened fire at the store on Saturday, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Police say it's being investigated as a racially motivated hate crime. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Protests have been organized intermittently outside the homes of justices who signed onto a draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v Wade decision, which made abortion legal across the US. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
Residents line up for nucleic acid tests on a street during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Shanghai, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - May 19, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - May 19, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Your communication skills will bring you popularity and increased self-esteem. Peer pressure is putting a heavy burden on your shoulders, but you need to hold onto your principles and not give in. You know what is right, so hold on. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 1
- 3 /13
Taurus | Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want. Lucky Colour: Caramel. Lucky Number: 6
- 4 /13
Gemini | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don’t yet understand. You need balance in your life. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 2
- 5 /13
Cancer | You may have a heavy workload today, but you’ll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 8
- 6 /13
Leo | Problems with colleagues are likely. Try to deal with it in a diplomatic way – after all, they are your colleagues, not your friends –so a certain amount of giving and take should be adhered to. Avoid friends or acquaintances that drink too much. Lucky Colour: Aubergine. Lucky Number: 2
- 7 /13
Virgo | Focus on what you can do, and don’t worry about things that are not in your control. You seem to be moody and down-hearted. Relax - things have a way of falling into place. The Universe is offering you a great deal, but you need to listen to it calling you. Lucky Colour: Plu. Lucky Number: 5
- 8 /13
Libra | Working from home makes sense for you today, given the dozens of chores that you have to fit in a ten-our schedule. Working from home also opens up new job opportunities for you. Problems with colleagues are likely, so try to keep a low profile. Lucky Colour: Pearl. Lucky Number: 9
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You need adventure and excitement in your life. Your determination and stamina will make your work look flawless and effortless. You will be appreciated for the competence you exhibit and for taking on responsibilities. Lucky Colour: Garnet. Lucky Number: 4
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. A day to sort out your personal papers. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 3
- 11 /13
Capricorn | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number:2
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Confusion and miscommunication between yourself and others are possible today. The moon makes you feel sensitive and alienated. This is a time for facing fears of making changes or of making mistakes. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 5
- 13 /13
Pisces | You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 9
Try at your own risk: 10 Maggi recipes that Internet gave us
Nestle’s Maggi is one of the favourite recipes and is the most popular dish that everyone prefers for a quick and delicious meal. From hills, and beaches to shrines, one will easily find a stall that cooks the instant Maggi. Over the years, Maggi has gone through some strange yet bizarre experiments. While some recipes wowed and inspired the foodies, many recipes have baffled them. Here we take a look at 10 such Maggi recipes that surfaced on social media and puzzled the food enthusiasts.
- 1 /11
Try at your own risk: 10 Maggi recipes that Internet gave us.
- 2 /11
In search of trying something new, a street vendor has cooked a Maggi by mixing pastry and netizens are baffled. Credit: Twitter/@aokeasha
- 3 /11
A street vendor created a mango Maggi and it was enough to make people cringe. The video went viral in no time and food enthusiasts went flabbergasted seeing this unique mix. Credit: Twitter/RetardedHurt
- 4 /11
While many people hate the idea of eating Maggi cold, giving Maggi a new twist, someone tried a Maggi popsicle. Yes, you read it right, the internet went berserk seeing ice-creams being made with Maggi. Credit: Twitter/@RohitAgnibhoj and Twitter/@bunnysayzz
- 5 /11
A food blogger shared a video of Roohafza Maggi and the internet was disgusted with the result. Credit: Instagram/oye.foodieee
- 6 /11
Someone on social media found this gem – Chocolate Maggi. Credit: Twitter/RahulAdhikari
- 7 /11
Many had their heads scratching after seeing crispy Maggie laddoo. Credit: Twitter/Zenia Irani
- 8 /11
Netizens wanted to stab the “chef” with a fork who dared to try this bizarre combo. Credit: Twitter/mayursejpal
- 9 /11
A weird combination of Maggi and Pani puri was widely circulated on social media leaving netizens irked. Credit: Twitter/whysaharsh
- 10 /11
A cafe in Delhi's faced the heat from Maggi lovers for creating the worst version of soupy noodles in a beer mug. Credit: Instagram/justdelhiing
- 11 /11
Even a dessert was made with Maggi that left netizens freaking out. Credit: Youtube/Zaika Mere Kitchen ka
Heavy rainfall pounds Bengaluru, Orange alert issued
Heavy rain pummeled Bengaluru throwing daily life out of gear. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an Orange alert for urban and rural districts predicting more rainfall for the next five days in the city. Here's a look at waterlogged visuals from across the city overnight.
- 1 /8
Heavy rainfall pounds Bengaluru, Orange alert issued
- 2 /8
Heavy rain pummeled Bengaluru throwing life out of gear. Credit: DH Photo/Anup Ragh T
- 3 /8
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more rainfall and has issued an orange alert. Credit: DH Photo/Anup Ragh T
- 4 /8
The traffic on the Bengaluru KempeGowda International Airport (KIAL) highway was affected with the vehicles stranded on the road for more than two hours. Credit: DH Photo/Anup Ragh T
- 5 /8
Drain water had flooded houses in several areas and water logging was also reported. Credit: DH Photo/Anup Ragh T
- 6 /8
Even heavy rains have uprooted trees on many arterial roads in Bengaluru, affecting vehicular traffic. Credit: DH Photo/MS Manjunath
- 7 /8
Commuters wade through waterlogged roads as traffic moves at slow pace in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/Anup Ragh T
- 8 /8
A man walks along a waterlogged street during heavy rain in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/Anup Ragh T