Cremation capacity upped in Delhi amid rising Covid-19 deaths
With novel coronavirus deaths continuing to rise, the national capital is extending its cremation capacity to tackle the inflow of bodies.
(Image Credit: AFP)
The COVID positivity rate of Delhi dropped to 26.73 per cent for the first time in the last two weeks, according to the health bulletin issued by the health department on May 5.
According to the health bulletin, Delhi reported 19,953 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. While 18,788 recovered from the diseases, 338 people succumbed to the disease.
Health department is closely monitoring the situation and is working tirelessly to control the situation.
Labourers build new cremation platforms at an empty field in New Delhi.
Portugal unveils world's longest pedestrian suspension to public; see pics
Portugal's highly-anticipated, record-breaking suspension bridge opened to the public last week. Locals hope the attraction, which cost about 2.3 million euros ($2.8 million) and took around two years to build, will help revive the region, especially after the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.
(Image Credit: Reuters)
People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca', now open for local residents in Arouca, Portugal.
A general view of the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca', in Portugal.
The bridge opened only to local residents on Thursday, but from Monday everyone can book a visit.
A general view of the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca', in Portugal.
The landscape is calm, but the crossing is not for the faint-hearted.
The bridge hangs 175 meters above the fast-flowing River Paiva.
Locals hope the attraction, which cost about 2.3 million euros ($2.8 million) and took around two years to build, will help revive the region.
Held up by steel cables and two massive towers on each side, it wobbles a little with every step.
A general view of the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca', in Portugal.
In Pics | BJP president JP Nadda visits violence hit areas in West Bengal
BJP president JP Nadda visited West Bengal after the violence allegedly perpetrated by Mamata Banerjee's party post the election results. He also visited the family members of the victims who were affected by the post-election violence.
(Image Credit: PTI)
BJP National President JP Nadda accompanied by party leaders meets post-poll violence victims at Sitala Tala Lane, Beliaghata Assembly, Kolkata.
BJP National President JP Nadda visits family members of Abhijit Sarkar, who allegedly died in post-poll violence, in Kolkata.
BJP National President JP Nadda accompanied by party leaders meets post-poll violence victims, in Sonarpur, Bengal.
BJP National President JP Nadda meets family members of post-poll violence victims, in Sonarpur, West Bengal.
BJP National President JP Nadda meets family members of post-poll violence victims, in Sonarpur, West Bengal.
In Pics: Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term in an unembellished function in Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on May 5. The ceremony was administered by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
(Image Credit: Amlan Paliwal)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee takes oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term in an unembellished function at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on May 5.
The ceremony was administered by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Mamata Banerjee signs the register after taking oath.
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar interacts with Abhishek Banerjee as Mamata Banerjee looks on during the oath taking ceremony in Kolkata.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee takes oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on May 5.
In Pics: Gurudwara converted into Covid-19 vaccination centre in Canada
A gurudwara in Ontario, Canada has been converted into a pop-up vaccination clinic with support from Amazon Canada to vaccinate its people in the regions hit hard by COVID-19. The drive will operate between the hours of 12:00 pm – 08:00 pm from May 4 — 16.
(Image Credit: Reuters)
Healthcare workers from Switch Health administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Ontario Khalsa Darbar pop-up vaccination clinic, set up with support from Amazon Canada, at the Sikh Gurudwara in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
A woman smiles for a photo before healthcare workers from Switch Health administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Ontario Khalsa Darbar pop-up vaccination clinic, set up with support from Amazon Canada, at the Sikh Gurudwara in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
Healthcare workers from Switch Health administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Ontario Khalsa Darbar pop-up vaccination clinic, set up with support from Amazon Canada, at the Sikh Gurudwara in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
A woman checks out after healthcare workers from Switch Health administered the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Ontario Khalsa Darbar pop-up vaccination clinic, set up with support from Amazon Canada, at the Sikh Gurudwara in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
Healthcare workers from Switch Health administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Ontario Khalsa Darbar pop-up vaccination clinic, set up with support from Amazon Canada, at the Sikh Gurudwara in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
A woman checks out after healthcare workers from Switch Health administered the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Ontario Khalsa Darbar pop-up vaccination clinic, set up with support from Amazon Canada, at the Sikh Gurudwara in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
Healthcare workers from Switch Health administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Ontario Khalsa Darbar pop-up vaccination clinic, set up with support from Amazon Canada, at the Sikh Gurudwara in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.