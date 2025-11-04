Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Passenger detained for trying to open emergency exit on flight at Varanasi airport

The incident took place aboard flight QP 1497, which was scheduled to depart for Mumbai at 6:45 pm on Monday from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 07:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 07:12 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasi

Follow us on :

Follow Us