From Dawood Ibrahim to Chhota Rajan: India's 'Most Wanted' gangsters
UPDATED : May 07 2021, 19:46 IST
Dawood Ibrahim | Masood Azhar | Chhota Rajan | Terror Camps | Terror Outfits | terrorists | India | Hafiz Muhammad Saeed |
From Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar to Zaki-Ur-Rehman Lakhvi, here are India's most wanted gangsters in the history:
Dawood Ibrahim, is one of the most wanted criminals of the country. He was the mastermind of 1993 Mumbai bomb blast that jolted the nation. Reportedly, he was also involved in 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Credit: PTI Photo
Underworld gangster Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, famously known as 'Chhota Rajan', was deported from Indonesia in 2015. Once a close aide of Dawood, Rajan was wanted in over was 70 cases. He is serving life imprisonment in Tihar for killing journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. Credit: AFP Photo
Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, the chief of terror outfits Lashkar-e-Tayyeba and Jamaat-ud-Dawa is accused of masterminding the 26/11 attacks. One can find several videos of him openly making hate speeches against India. Credit: Reuters Photo
Masood Azhar the mastermind behind the 2001 Parliament attacks operates a militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pak Occupied Kashmir and was found guilty in carrying out several terror activities. He is believed to be hiding in Pakistan. Credit: AFP
Next in the list is Zaki-Ur- Rehman Lakhvi, the founder of Lashkar-e-Tayyeba and close aide of Hafiz Saeed. His outfit, LeT, is one of the most-dreaded terror groups active in the country and has carried out several attacks. Credit: AP Photo
DMK Chief MK Stalin takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister: See Pics
UPDATED : May 07 2021, 15:22 IST
DMK | MK Stalin | Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam | Udayanidhi Stalin | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 | Tamil Nadu | Tamil Nadu politics | Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin |
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M K Stalin was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on May 07, 2021. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party swept back to power in Tamil Nadu after a decade. Here are some pictures from the oath-taking ceremony.
(Image Credit: PTI)
DMK Chief MK Stalin takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister: See Pics
DMK President MK Stalin being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, during a ceremony at Rajbhavan, in Chennai.
MK Stalin greets Governor Banwari Lal Purohit.
Newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin exchanges greetings with Governor Banwari Lal Purohit.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin's wife Durga Stalin gets emotional as she witness the oath taking of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, at Rajbhavan, in Chennai.
MNM leader and actor Kamal Haasan was seen in attendance. Credit: Amlan Paliwal
Durga Stalin bursts into tears during MK Stalin's swearing-in ceremony, in Chennai.
Actor turned politician Udayanidhi Stalin was seen consoling his mother Durga during the swearing-in ceremony, in Chennai.
Earlier, DMK president MK Stalin met governor Banwarilal Purohit to stake claim to form the government after his party's victory in the state assembly elections.
From Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli to Rahul Vaidya: Check out list of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants
UPDATED : May 07 2021, 13:38 IST
TV | TV reality show | television | Colors TV | Nikki Tamboli | Rahul Vaidya | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 | Khatron Ke Khiladi | Reality TV show | Mahek Chahal | Shweta Tiwari | Sana Makbul | Divyanka Tripathi | Aastha Gill |
Check out the list of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants here.
From Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli to Rahul Vaidya: Check out confirmed list of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is known for her essaying Dr. Ishita Iyer Bhalla in TV serial 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' is already considered a top title contender to life the trophy. Credit: Instagram/divyankatripathidahiya
Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari is will also be a part of KKK11. Credit: Instagram/shweta.tiwari
Nikki Tamboli will be a treat to watch as she made a niche space for herself after popular reality tv show Bigg Boss. Credit: Instagram/nikki_tamboli
Aastha Gill is one of the confirmed participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Her popularity in the industry shot up after the song 'DJ Wale Babu.' Credit: Instagram/aasthagill
One of the most stylish TV actors, Arjun Bijlani has also agreed to take part in this reality TV show. It will be great to see his physical and mental strength in the show. Credit: Instagram/arjunbijlani
We have seen him before in Indian Idol, Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar and Bigg Boss. He has also lent his voice to Salman Khan and others in Bollywood. Credit: Instagram/rahulvaidyarkv
Teen Sensation Anushka Sen is one of the confirmed participants. Let's see how she will fare in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Credit: Instagram/anushkasen0408
TV actor and a reality show star, Abhinav Shukla is all set to embrace his fears in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Credit: Instagram/ashukla09
Mahek Chahal will also be seen in KKK 11. Credit: Instagram/maheckchahal
'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' star Sana Makbul has confirmed her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Credit: Instagram/divasana
TV actor Sourabh Raaj Jain will be seen showing his physical, mental strength in the reality show. Credit: Instagram/sourabhraaj.jain
Let’s see if Varun Sood ends up becoming the show-stealer! Credit: Instagram/varunsood12
Vishal Aditya Singh is one of the toughest contests of the show. Credit: Instagram/vishalsingh713
News in pics, May 7: Best photos from around the world
People hold torches as they surround lit candles during a protest against President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota. Credit: AFP Photo
a worker wearing a protective suit and carrying an umbrella walks past the graves of COVID-19 victims at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery, in Manaus, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
People wait in line next to Roy Lichtenstein's sculpture 'Brushstroke' before receiving a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine during a walk-up clinic at the Kennedy Center's outdoor Reach area. Credit: AFP Photo
Mexican activists light flares in the color of the Colombian flag during a protest in solidarity with Colombian women and against Colombian President Ivan Duque's government, in Mexico City. Credit: AFP Photo
Tourists take a selfie at a lookout point, with a view of the city of Barcelona in the background, as the state of emergency decreed by the Spanish Government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is due to end on Sunday. Credit: Reuters Photo
The outside of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine on the Upper West Side on New York on May 6, 2021, before the start of a protest where church leaders and politicians gathered to urge Governor Cuomo and New York legislators to designate houses of worship as essential. Credit: AFP Photo
A couple enjoy a rowboat on a warm afternoon in Central Park as New York City begins to re-opens following pandemic lockdowns. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 7, 2021
UPDATED : May 07 2021, 00:21 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope - May 7, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Don't overspend in order to impress others. Be careful how you handle co-workers & clients, try to keep positive. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Changes at home possible and a relationship puts a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one's health cautioned. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Avoid the temptation to get carried away by the importance you have attained recently. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result | Lucky Colour: Aqua-green | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay