Heatwave | Tips to stay cool during the hot weather
When the mercury levels reach scorching highs, it can be incredibly difficult for many to cope with a heatwave. Extreme weather can leave many people struggling to survive the heat and searching for ways to combat the hot weather. It is very crucial to prioritise health and take necessary precautions amid the scorching weather. Here we list some tips to stay cool and safe.
- 1 /9
Heatwave | Tips to stay cool during the hot weather. Credit: Getty Images
- 2 /9
Opt for a comfortable attire: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-coloured clothing that covers your body, like long dresses and wide-brimmed hats. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /9
Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day to prevent dehydration. Avoid excessive intake of caffeine and alcohol as they can contribute to dehydration. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /9
Take showers: Take cool showers or baths to soothe your skin and reduce sweat and oil buildup that can clog your pores. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /9
Stay indoors: Try and limit your outdoor activities during the hottest times of the day (between 11 am and 4 pm). Seek shade or use an umbrella if you need to step outside. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /9
Close curtains and blinds: Keep curtains and blinds closed during the hottest parts of the day to block out direct sunlight and prevent your home from heating up. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /9
Avoid strenuous activities: Minimise physical exertion and strenuous exercises during extreme heat. If you need to exercise, do it during the cooler hours of the day, such as early morning or late evening. Credit: Getty Images
- 8 /9
Use sunscreen: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 or higher 20 minutes before going out in the sun. Reapply every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 9 /9
Eat light and hydrating meals: Opt for light, refreshing meals that are easy to digest. Include hydrating foods like fruits and vegetables with high water content. Credit: Getty Images
News in Pics | June 21, 2023
- 1 /5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after winning the first test. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
Puri: Crowd of devotees during the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, in Puri, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
Bengaluru: Vehicles ply on the outer Ring Road amid rains, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
Karad: Parched bed of Yevati dam during summer season, in Karad, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope – June 21, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope – June 21, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
ARIES | Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Colour: Violet | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
TAURUS | Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Colour: Gold | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
GEMINI | You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. Colour: White | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
CANCER | An unexpected windfall or gain comes your way. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. Do not rush into long range financial commitments. A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Colour: Pink | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
LEO | Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Colour: Green | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
VIRGO | Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Colour: Crimson | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
LIBRA | Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life now. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Colour: Plum | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
SCORPIO | Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems. Colour: Mauve | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
SAGITTARIUS | Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Colour: Lilac | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
CAPRICORN | Avoid confrontations with an emotional friend. A family member may be moody. Splurge on that special gift today. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A boss or an authority figure is impressed with you. Colour: Yellow | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
AQUARIUS | A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Colour: Tan | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
PISCES | Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Joint incomes, investments, taxes, insurance and property settlements may be affected Colour: Silver | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Drivers with most Formula 1 race wins
Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday holding to his Formula One championship lead and take Red Bull's milestone 100th victory.
The Dutch 25-year-old led every lap as he took his career tally to 41 wins, stepping up alongside Brazil's late triple champion Ayrton Senna in the record books.
Here is a look at Formula 1 drivers with the most number of wins.
- 1 /9
In Pics | Drivers with most Formula 1 race wins
- 2 /9
Number 8 | Nigel Mansell (United Kingdom): 31 Formula 1 wins. Credit: Facebook/Nigel Mansell
- 3 /9
Number 7 | Fernando Alonso (Spain): 32 Formula 1 wins. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /9
Number 6 | Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 41 Formula 1 wins. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /9
Number 5 | Ayrton Senna (Brazil): 41 Formula 1 wins. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 6 /9
Number 4 | Alain Prost (France): 51 Formula 1 wins. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 7 /9
Number 3 | Sebastian Vettel (Germany): 53 Formula 1 wins. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /9
Number 2 | Michael Schumacher (Germany): 91 Formula 1 wins. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 9 /9
Number 1 | Lewis Hamilton (United Kingdom): 103 Formula 1 wins. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics | Asia's top 10 richest billionaires
These leaders, founders and business tycoons are individuals with a unique story behind their success that allowed them to amass vast amounts of wealth. Here we list the top ten wealthiest people in Asia as per Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List (as of June 19).
- 1 /11
In Pics | Asia's top 10 richest billionaires
- 2 /11
Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani tops the list of Asia's Richest Billionaires. As of June 19, Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in Asia, with a net worth of $91.4 billion. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
The founder of beverages company Nongfu Spring as well as the founder of Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise, Zhong Shanshan came second with a net worth of $64.2 billion. Credit: Getty Images via Bloomberg
- 4 /11
With a net worth of $52.3 billion, Gautam Adani, the chairperson of the Adani Group, was positioned third on the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /11
Chinese internet entrepreneur Zhang Yiming stood fourth on the list with an estimated wealth of $45 .0 billion. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /11
Japanese billionaire businessman, the founder and president Fast Retailing, Tadashi Yanai and his family has a net worth of $39.0 billion and ranks fifth on the list, according to the Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List. Credit: PMO
- 7 /11
Hong Kong billionaire business magnate, Li Ka-shing ranks sixth on the list with an estimated net wealth of US$38.0 billion. Credit: Twitter/@Reuters
- 8 /11
Chief Executive Officer of Tencent, Ma Huateng was positioned seventh on the list with $37.7 billion net worth. Credit: Twitter/@globaltimesnews
- 9 /11
Eighth on the list was Robin Zeng Yuqun, founder and CEO of the world's largest battery maker CATL. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /11
Ninth place was taken by Chief Executive Officer of NetEase, William Lei Ding, who has an estimated net worth of $31.2 billion. Credit: Facebook/NetEase Games
- 11 /11
Rounding off the top ten comes Colin Zheng Huang of e-commerce giant Pinduoduo with an estimated net worth of $28.1 billion. Credit: Twitter/@colinzhenghuan