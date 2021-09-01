Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics
UPDATED : Sep 01 2021, 16:16 IST
Maharashtra | Delhi | Rainfall | weather | India News |
Rains lashed many parts of the national capital on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas of the city. Meanwhile, heavy rains also drenched Maharashtra, leading to flooding in parts of the state and leaving at least one person dead.
- 1 /8
Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics
- 2 /8
Delhi recorded 112.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday, the highest single-day precipitation in September in 19 years, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road after heavy rains, near AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /8
The heavy burst of rain submerged several areas, including the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, in knee-deep water and affected traffic movement in parts of the city. People try to push an ambulance as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road after heavy rain near AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /8
A man with an umbrella crosses the road amid heavy rain in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /8
One person was injured in a landslide reported in Saki Naka area of Mumbai, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday. The civic body on Tuesday evacuated 100 people from Kurar village in Malad after rocks slid from a hill, as heavy rains lashed the western suburb in the morning hours. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /8
Several low-lying areas were also inundated following heavy overnight showers, they said. Since Monday night, the metropolis, neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Thane and other adjoining areas received rainfall in the range of 20 mm to 70 mm, a report of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. . Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
The incessant showers led to a landslide in Mumbai's Asalpha area, injuring some people, officials said. The rains also caused water-logging in Andheri, Parel, Bhandup and some other areas, slowing traffic movement on roads in those places. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
India is likely to receive above average rainfall in September, the state-run weather office said on Wednesday, helping millions of farmers who had to endure patchy rains in July and August. Monsoon rains were 10% above average in June.. Credit: PTI photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, September 1, 2021: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Sep 01 2021, 07:47 ISTUnited States | California | Wildfires | World news | Hurricane | China | Covid-19 | Taliban | Afghanistan | Mexico | Peru |
- 1 /7
Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate as a huge wildfire loomed over a major US tourist spot, filling the air with choking smoke. The Caldor Fire has already torn through more than 270 square miles (700 square kilometres), razing hundreds of buildings. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Workers remove a tree from the roof of a mobile home after it fell on the home during Hurricane Ida in Houma, Louisiana. Ida made landfall August 29, as a category 4 storm southwest of New Orleans. Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Students arrive for the first day of classes at the Shanghai Yan'an Middle, Junior and High School in Shanghai on September 1, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A well wisher holds a picture of Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo during a candlelight vigil for her, who was among 13 US service members killed in the airport suicide bombing in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, in her hometown Lawrence, Massachusetts, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Members of the Fray Matias de Cordova Human Rights Center hand out water and cereal bars to migrants and asylum seekers from Central America and the Caribbean walking in a caravan headed to the Mexican capital to apply for asylum and refugee status, on a highway in Mapastepec, in Chiapas state, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Migrants from different rescued boats are on board the Italian Guardia Costiera ship in the Mediterranean Sea. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
At least 32 people died, including two children, and another twenty were injured after a passenger bus that was traveling to Lima fell off a cliff early today, the Peruvian Police reported. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - September 1, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Sep 01 2021, 00:08 ISTAries Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - September 1, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Working out your cash flow can help you plan a pleasurable journey. The Moon makes you dreamy and romantic. Lucky Colour: Violet. Lucky Number: 2
- 3 /13
Taurus | An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Know how far is too far to go or you could lose an important friend. Lucky Colour: Cobalt-Blue. Lucky Number: 5
- 4 /13
Gemini | A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 3
- 5 /13
Cancer | Partner or spouse brings luck your way. Career looks good — much financial gain indicated. Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Lucky Colour: Lime-Green. Lucky Number: 8
- 6 /13
Leo | Female members of your family may play on your emotions. A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 6
- 7 /13
Virgo | A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 4
- 8 /13
Libra | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try to keep your emotions under control today. A sensitive family member may require extra moments of your time. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 7
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Your significant other is dreamy and accommodating. A partnership may be beneficial. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 3
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | A time when you can demonstrate your integrity and consolidate a close relationship with patience and maturity. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 9
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Much emotional support and love come from your significant other. Curb grandiose ideas and keep it simple. Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 1
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Opportunities for friendship, pleasant associations, and enjoyable social interactions occur today. Financial transactions go smoothly. Communication with siblings or neighbours may be restricted. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 5
- 13 /13
Pisces | You are feeling impatient or restless. You have lots of energy and feel the urge to accept challenges and meet deadlines. Communications or travel may be affected. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 8
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, August 31, 2021: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Aug 31 2021, 07:16 ISTTaliban | United States | Afghanistan | Kabul | World news | Canada | Elections | Mexico | Covid-19 | Coronavirus | California | Tropical Storm |
- 1 /7
Army Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, steps on board a transport plane as what the XVIII Airborne Corps calls the last Soldier to leave Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021 in a photograph using night vision optics. Credit: XVIII Airborne Corps/Handout via Reuters
- 2 /7
Canada's New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh gives a speech to supporters during his election campaign tour at Transfer Beach Park in Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
A volunteer checks a student's temperature before entering a school, as in-person classes return after over a year of online lessons as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak continues, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Fire crews ride on the back of a truck as they prepare to battle the Caldor Fire in South Lake Tahoe, California. The fire continues to advance towards South Lake Tahoe and a red flag warning has been issued as high winds begin to kick up. Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP
- 5 /7
Children play in floodwater in Kiln, Mississippi. Tropical Storm Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane yesterday in Louisiana and brought flooding and wind damage along the Gulf Coast. Credit: Sean Rayford/Getty Images/AFP
- 6 /7
A first group of 149 Afghan evacuees landed late August 30, 2021 in North Macedonia, where they will stay for a few months pending resettlement elsewhere. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
A cardboard sculpture of a Lego character wearing a gas mask is displayed in 29-year-old artist Monami Ohno's room in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - August 31, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Aug 31 2021, 06:11 ISTAries Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - August 31, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | The time has come for you to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Hasty speech, words spoken in anger cause problems at work today. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 9
- 3 /13
Taurus | A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home-life brings joy. You will have original ideas, worth implementing, so take your time to put it all together and make a presentation. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 2
- 4 /13
Gemini | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Health needs care. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 6
- 5 /13
Cancer | A time of change, growth and renewal. A day to watch out for an old foe. Expenditure rises. You may have a hidden detractor who wants to prove you wrong, so beware. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 1
- 6 /13
Leo | Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed. Lucky Colour: Teal. Lucky Number: 7
- 7 /13
Virgo | Time and energy devoted to work and financial matters You may have a heavy workload today. Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 3
- 8 /13
Libra | Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Violet. Lucky Number: 5
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 2
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Lucky Colour: Navy-Blue. Lucky Number: 6
- 11 /13
Capricorn | A day when you could make important insights. Siblings prove supportive, withdrawing from a sensitive situation is not healthy. You need to communicate more with friends and colleagues. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 8
- 12 /13
Aquarius | A friend could be a secret admirer as well. If you stop blowing your own trumpet, it becomes evident. Your analytical skills and logical approach are not going to help in matters of the heart. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 4
- 13 /13
Pisces | Holiday plans need working out, while an old foe turns friend. Shopping proves therapeutic! There is a valid reason for everything that happens today although it may not become clear for quite some time. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 9