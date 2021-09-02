Hurricane Ida brings flash floods in New Jersey
The remnants of Hurricane Ida triggered massive flash flooding and a rare state of emergency in New York City overnight, killing at least eight people in what was called a historic weather event.
The remnants of Hurricane Ida triggered massive flash flooding and a rare state of emergency in New York City overnight, killing at least eight people in what was called a historic weather event. Credit: Reuters Photo
Streets turned into rivers while water cascaded down subway platforms, flooding tracks, as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority effectively shut down services. Credit: Reuters Photo
Hundreds of flights were cancelled at LaGuardia and JFK airports, as well as at Newark, where video showed a terminal inundated by rainwater. Credit: Reuters Photo
Flooding closed major roads across multiple boroughs including Manhattan, The Bronx and Queens. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ida slammed into the southern state of Louisiana over the weekend, bringing severe flooding and tornadoes as it blazed a trail of destruction north. Credit: Reuters Photo
New York earlier issued a rare flash flood emergency warning urging residents to move to higher ground. Credit: Reuters Photo
Visuals that emerged online showed cars submerged on streets across the city. Authorities urged residents not to drive on flooded roads. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man checks his property in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Golden Meadow, Louisiana. Credit: Reuters Photo
A couple collect belongings from their damaged property in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
An aerial view shows destroyed houses in a flooded area after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, in Montegut, Louisiana, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
Pictures of Piaggio's newly launched superbike - Aprilia RS 660
Piaggio India launched Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660, Aprilia RSV4, Tuono V4 as well as the iconic Moto Guzzi V85TT in a glitzy event on September 2, 2021. Piaggio India, the maker of premium Vespa scooter, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Italian auto major Piaggio Group.
Piaggio India unveils Aprilia RS 660 & other superbikes
Piaggio India launched the Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660, Aprilia RSV4, Tuono V4 as well as the iconic Moto Guzzi V85TT in a glitzy event on September 2, 2021. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
The all-new 660-cc Aprilia RS 660 is priced at Rs 13.39 lakh. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
The prices of the new superbikes start from Rs 13.09 lakh and go up to Rs 23.69 lakh, Piaggio India said in a release. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
The bikes will be available for customers across all its Motoplex dealerships pan-India, it said. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
With its launch, Aprilia fans in India will experience all new technologies. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
A peek into Aprilia's digital speedometer. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
Aprilia RS 660 wears tyres of 80/100 R18 size. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
These headlights are sleek and stylish. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
Check out superbike Aprilia's pillion ride seat. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
Sidharth Shukla passes away: A look back at his well-lived showbiz journey
Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a massive heart attack on September 2, 2021. He was 40. This news has sent shocking waves in the entire film fraternity. Here we take a look at his well-lived filmy career.
Sidharth Shukla passes away: A look back at his well-lived showbiz journey
Model Sidharth Shukla entered the world of glitz and glam in 2008 with the Hindi TV serial ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
It was no looking back for him as he bagged more projects and appeared in serials like 'CID', 'Aahat' and 'Love U Zindagi'. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
However, Sidharth gained popularity after his role of ‘Shivraj Alok Shekhar’ in 'Balika Vadhu'. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
In 2014, Sidharth tried his luck in Bollywood and played a brief role in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania’. The film was backed by Dharma Productions. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
Sidharth also participated in reality TV shows ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ season 6, Khatron ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13. He won both ‘Khatron ke Khiladi’ and Bigg Boss 13 titles. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
Sidharth recently appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3'. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
Sidharth also appeared in a few music singles along with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. He enjoys a huge stardom in TV industry and boasts a huge fan-following on social media. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
Sidharth was last seen in the OTT series ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
Sidharth hails from Prayagaraj in UP and is survived by his mother and two sisters. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
Sidharth's demise came as a big shocker for the industry and his fans. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshuklaCredit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
In pics | Sudeep birthday: 5 must-watch movies of the Kannada actor
Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep is a well-known actor in showbiz and has wowed all with his versatile performances. He has acted in nearly 50 movies across languages and won several awards. On this special day, we take a look at the five of his most popular films.
In pics | Sudeep birthday: 5 must-watch movies of the Kannada actor
Dabangg 3 - Kiccha Sudeep played the villain in the third instalment of the Dabangg series. The film revolved around the hero's rivalry with an old foe named Bali. Credit: Instagram/beingsalmankhan
Pailwaan - Sudeep played a fierce wrestler, who faces challenges in his personal life while trying to fulfill the dream of his father, in this 'massy' sports drama. Credit: DH Photo
Hebbuli - Sandalwood star Sudeep teamed up with director S Krishna for the actioner 'Hebbuli', which featured him in the role of a military man. Credit: SRV Productions
Eega: The S S Rajamouli-directed fantasy drama revolved around a fly's attempts at getting even with a human foe. It featured Sudeep in the role of a arrogant villain and emerged as a big hit. Credit: Vaaraahi Motion Pictures
Bachchan - Sudeep stole the show with his work in this action-pschological thriller, helmed by Shashank. Parul Yadav, Bhavana and Tulip Joshi played key roles in the film. Credit: Sri Venkateshwara Krupa Entertainers
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
Today's Horoscope - September 2, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - September 2, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 2
Taurus | Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 5
Gemini | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 3
Cancer | The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 6
Leo | Home and family life seem unsettled. Don’t let anyone force you into making an erroneous decision. Family members impose upon you, but you do like the family get-together. So have a blast. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 4
Virgo | A relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 7
Libra | You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum - watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio | You are intelligent and discerning but sometimes it is good to listen to your heart and not your head. Patience on your part is very important – Rome was not built in a day nor is romance. Lucky Colour: Buff. Lucky Number: 5
Sagittarius | There will be communications, interruptions, changes of schedule and people to deal with. You can get a start on things or push a project through loved ones may need support. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 8
Capricorn | Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 6
Aquarius | Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions will not lead to harmonious relationships. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 1
Pisces | Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 4