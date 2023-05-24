IIFA throwback: Best moments of Bollywood's 'bhai' Salman Khan
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan surely charms the audience whenever he makes an appearance at the IIFA Awards. Here we bring you some of his most magical moments at IIFA.
IIFA throwback: Best moments of Bollywood's 'bhai' Salman Khan
Salman's cameo with Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme on stage at IIFA 2014 at the prestigious award ceremony. Credit: IIFA
Salman is known for his larger-than-life grand entry and he lived up to it at the IIFA 2016. He made an awe-inspiring walk-in with the background dancers. Credit: IIFA
Audience was stunned to see Salman Khan crooning live on the stage during the 2019 IIFA. Credit: IIFA
Though every Salman Khan moment can be traced into his fan's memories over the years, his IIFA outings are literally irreplaceable. Credit: IIFA
Vaibhavi Upadhyaya: Things to know about 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor
Fate's cruel hands crushed Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's dream as she died in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh on May 22. Upadhyaya died in the Banjar area of the Kullu district when her car fell into a gorge while negotiating a steep curve. Her death news has sent shockwaves through the TV industry and her colleagues are mourning the untimely demise of the 'bright star' Vaibhavi. Here we list some facts about Vaibhai who was full of life.
Vaibhavi Upadhyaya: Things to know about the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor. Credit: Instagram/@vaibhaviupadhyaya
Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was a hodophile and loved to travel the world exploring nature's beauty. Credit: Instagram/@vaibhaviupadhyaya
Vaibhavi's social media account is filled with her travelogue that narrates her love for travelling. Credit: Instagram/@vaibhaviupadhyaya
Vaibhavi had a special love for mountains and has visited many beautiful hill stations across the country. Credit: Instagram/@vaibhaviupadhyaya
Vaibhavi Upadhyaya became a household name with Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai She essayed the role of Jasmine Mawani, the love interest of Rosesh, played by Rajesh Kumar. Credit: Instagram/@vaibhaviupadhyaya
Apart from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi was famous for her 'Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?' and web series like 'Please Find Attached', 'Zero KMS', etc. Credit: Instagram/@vaibhaviupadhyaya
Vaibhavi also tried her luck in movies and was seen in many movies like 'Chhapaak' and 'City Lights'. Credit: Instagram/@vaibhaviupadhyaya
Vaibhavi also worked in Gujarati industry. She played a pivotal role in Gujarati film 'Locha Lapsi'. Credit: Instagram/@vaibhaviupadhyaya
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 24, 2023
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 24, 2023
Aries | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business as well | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it, today. A day to sort out your personal papers | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you | Lucky Colour: Ruby-Red | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 23, 2023
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 23, 2023
Aries | New knowledge, skills, a new job, or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Try not to get upset or angry without having all the facts. Social life is hectic. A good friend is supportive. Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed | Lucky Colour: Mocha | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Family members are demanding while money matters are worrying you. Not a day to change jobs. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A trip abroad or even a foreign junket becomes possible. Passions escalate – so keep your cool and avoid angry outbursts. You may go back on a nostalgic trip or an old flame flickers back into your life | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Be diplomatic when dealing with in-laws. Court decisions may not be favourable today. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Although you have resources to burn, try to use them wisely today. Stress can be debilitating, Colour: Make important decisions involving mutual assets and credit. Communications that were unclear suddenly make more sense | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with today Be patient. Keep your temper in check | Lucky Colour: Ochre | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | A bond of friendship grows stronger. You may have to devote time to a work-related or intellectual project today.Your partner will enjoy helping out | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse strings, let your hair down, and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt | Lucky Colour: Salmon-Pink | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus | Lucky Colour: Tomato-Red | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | World's top art museums still reeling under pandemic shock
After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the year 2022 saw people returning back to normalcy and they started travelling to their favourite destinations. While art museums across the globe witnessed an uptick in footfall in 2022, many continued to reel under the Covid-19 pandemic shock. Here we take a look at the top ten art museums with highest number of visitors in 2022, according to a survey conducted by The Art Newspaper.
In Pics | World's top art museums still reeling under pandemic shock
With visitors count of 7.72 million, the Musee de Louvre in Paris was the most visited art museum in 2022. The footfall was however still around a fifth lesser compared to 2019. Credit: Instagram/@museelouvre
Vatican Museums was positioned second with 5.08 million visitors in 2022. Credit: Instagram/@vaticanmuseums
Third on the list was British Museum with 4.09 million visitors in 2022, still falling short by 36 per cent compared to 2019. Credit: Instagram/@britishmuseum
Fourth place was secured by UK's Tate Modern, which witnessed 3.88 million footfalls in 2022. Credit: Instagram/@tate
National Museum of Korea recorded 3.41 million visitors in 2022 and stood fifth on the list. Credit: Instagram/@nationalmuseumofkorea
Musée d’Orsay in Paris saw 3.2 million visitors, a dip of 10 per cent in footfall compared to 2019. Credit: Instagram/@museeorsay
The seventh most visited museum in the world in 2022 was the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, with almost 3.3 million visitors. Credit: Instagram/@ngadc
With 3.21 million visitors in 2022, United States' Metropolitan Museum of Art ranked eighth on the chart. It recorded a 34 per cent decline in footfall compared to its 2019 statistics. Credit: Instagram/@metmuseum
The ninth place was taken by Paris's Centre Pompidou. The museum saw 3 million visitors in 2022. Credit: Instagram/@centrepompidou
The tenth spot was taken by State Hermitage Museum in Russia which saw only 2.8 million visitors in 2022. Credit: Instagram/@hermitage_museum