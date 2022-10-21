In Pics | Five things to buy on Dhanteras 2022
UPDATED : Oct 22 2022, 06:29 IST
Dhanteras | Diwali | India News | Festivals |
Dhanteras is a prominent festival that precedes the celebration of Diwali. This year, Dhanteras, the celebration of abundance and prosperity, will be observed on October 23. Here is a list of things you should buy this Dhanteras 2022 that are considered to be lucky.
Idols: Adding new god and goddess idols to one’s puja area is said to be beneficial during Dhanteras. Figurines made of marble, wood, brass, silver, or any other material used for performing aarti can be bought for your puja room. Credit: AFP Photo
Gold and Silver: It is widely believed that buying these precious metals on Dhanteras makes a person prosperous and brings them more wealth. People buy coins, idols and jewellery which they worship later in the day. Credit: Reuters Photo
Utensils: Buying daily use utensils are considered very auspicious and Dhanteras is the perfect time to restock utensil rack. Utensils made of brass, copper, or silver should be used instead of steel or cast iron products, and as per customs, they should be filled with food or water before entering the house with other recently acquired objects. Credit: DH Photo
Electronics: On Dhanteras, it is also considered auspicious to purchase a new phone, laptop, television, microwave, refrigerator, or other equipment. One can take advantage of the ongoing Diwali sale and save good money by buying new devices. Credit: Pexels/Pixabay
Broom: Buying a new broom on this day as that too is considered lucky. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 22, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Oct 22 2022, 00:21 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Aries | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today. Lucky Number: 1. Lucky Colour: Pink
Taurus | Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Colour: Grey Number: 3
Gemini | Lack of communication causes angry family discussions. Emphasis on home - repairs, purchase, and renovation. Mars adds an edge to your talk. Mars activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 7
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven’t worked, but the final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don’t overreact or go overboard. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 5
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 9
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 4
Libra | Your judgement has not been your best friend as it’s led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio | Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing your close ones of things they have not done. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people’s lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn’t. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 2
Capricorn | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Lucky Colour: Maroon.Lucky Number: 5
Aquarius | You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 7
Pisces | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 3
News in Pics, October 21, 2022: Best photos from the world
Brazilian indigenous and other militants take part in a demonstration called by Stop Ecocide International (SEI) for the recognition of ecocide as an international crime on October 20, 2022 outside the European Council in Brussels. Credit: AFP Photo
French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) leader and Member of Parliament Marine Le Pen (L), RN's MP Jordan Bardella (R) and RN's MPs observe a minute of silence for a 12-year-old schoolgirl, named Lola, whose body was discovered in a trunk in the 19th district, in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
Protestors throw rocks and block roads after the outlawed opposition group, The National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), called for protests against the ruling Junta in Conakry. Credit: AFP Photo
This handout illustration released on October 20, 2022 by Paris 2024 Olympic Committee shows the Paris Paralympics opening ceremony on August 28, 2024 which will take place on Place de la Concorde, in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
A grizzly bear looks for food as snow falls along the Denali Park Road in Denali National Park in Denali, Alaska. Credit: AFP Photo
A farmer walks after burning straw stubble in a paddy field on the outskirts of Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
Paris Hilton launches her perfume Ruby Rush in Mumbai; See Pics
UPDATED : Oct 21 2022, 02:32 IST
Paris Hilton | Entertainment News | fragrance | Mumbai |
American socialite and international jet-setter Paris Hilton unveiled her new fragrance 'Ruby Rush' at Phoenix Palladium on the 20th of October in Mumbai. Here are some pictures from the launch event...
American socialite and international jet-setter Paris Hilton unveiled her new fragrance 'Ruby Rush' at Phoenix Palladium on the 20th of October in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
For the product launch, Hilton chose the perfect attire -- a red jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and sheer silver gloves, thereby bringing out the best of desi and chic moods. Credit: PTI Photo
She rounded off her look with emerald jewellery, red sunglasses, and open tresses. Credit: PTI Photo
Hilton during the launch of a new perfume in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Hilton clicks selfies during the launch. Credit: AFP Photo
Paris Hilton gets clicked on the stage during the launch of a new perfume in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 21, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Oct 20 2022, 23:35 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Aries | Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Avoid being a gullible Gemini! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family | Lucky Colour: Sapphire | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. The Moon helps you find common ground with a younger person. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true | Lucky Colour: Rose | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. .Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Get help to finish a project if you need it. Control your emotions and everything will fall into place | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Dynamite developments in business possible. An affair is getting out of hand, and you know it! Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Meetings and short trips could be successful. Good news about a sibling. Your ideas may be good, but they aren't necessarily right for everyone. Keep your thoughts to yourself | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay