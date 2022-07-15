In Pics | Five ways to save water at home
UPDATED : Jul 15 2022, 21:55 IST
In view of water scarcity, it is critical to select water-efficient products that will assist in overcoming the challenge. Even minor changes in lifestyle can make a significant difference. Here we list some easy ways you can make a difference.
In Pics | Five ways to save water at home
Dishwashers: When compared to hand washing, a dishwasher saves a lot of water. Reportedly, dishwashers can save up to 18,250* litres of water per year when compared to handwashing utensils. Credit: DH Photo
Water saving purifier: RO water purifiers use a multistage purification process to remove various types of impurities at various stages. The purifier tends to waste a small amount of water during the RO purification process. One can opt for a purifier that employs 'Zero Water Wastage Technology' and ensures that rejected water is recirculated into the overhead tank via an internal pump. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Low-flow showerhead: A low-flow showerhead releases water more slowly which will save a lot of water. Even if you spend the same amount of time in the shower, you can save water. They are simple to install and will keep your showers clean and refreshing. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Washing machines: Front-loading washing machines allegedly consume 70% less water than top-loading washing machines of the same size. That's because they can wash clothes by picking them up and repeatedly dropping them into the wash water, as opposed to top loaders, which wash clothes by letting them float around in water. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Soil moisture meter: Soil moisture metres are analogue in design and measure soil moisture levels to prevent over-watering, which is a leading cause of plant death. Credit: DH Pool Photo
NIRF ranking 2022: Top 10 educational institutions in India
UPDATED : Jul 15 2022, 20:14 IST
News | India | IIT Madras | IIT Kharagpur | IISc |
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 ranked the country's best management institutes on several parameters such as teaching, learning, resources, research work, professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach, and inclusivity. Here we take a look at the top 10 varsities in India, according to the NIRF 2022 rankings.
NIRF ranking 2022: Top 10 educational institutions in India
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained the top spot among institutes in the country for the fourth consecutive year. Credit: PTI Photo
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru stood second on the list and was the best university and research institution. Credit: DH Photo/Janardhan BK
IIT Bombay has been placed in the third position at the NIRF 2022 rankings. Credit: IIT Bombay
IIT Delhi has been placed in the fifth position. Established in 1961 as the College of Engineering, it was later declared an Institution of National Importance (INI) under the Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963, and was thereafter renamed IIT Delhi. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
IIT Kanpur stood fifth in the list released by the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework rankings. Credit: PTI Photo
IIT Kharagpur has retained its 6th position in the NIRF 2022 rankings. Credit: Special arrangement
Located in Roorkee - Haridwar Highway, Uttarakhand, IIM Roorkee was positioned seventh on the list. Credit: IIT Roorkee
Established in 1994, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was the eighth best varsity in India, according to NIRF 2022 rankings. Credit: Special arrangement
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has secured ninth place in the NIRF 2022. Established in 1956, AIIMS is also the oldest campus in India. Credit: Special Arrangement
Jawaharlal Nehru University, which has been placed in the tenth position, was established in 1969 and is located in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | A look at the men Sushmita Sen dated before Lalit Modi
UPDATED : Jul 15 2022, 21:19 IST
Sushmita Sen | Entertainment News | Entertainment | Bollywood news | Lalit Modi | randeep hooda |
From Roman Shawl to Randeep Hooda, here we take a look at the love life and the handsome men former miss universe and actress Sushmita Sen.
In Pics| A look at the men Sushmita Sen dated before Lalit Modi
Sushmita Sen and Vikram Bhatt: Post her Miss Universe pageant win in 1994, Sushmita Sen grabbed everyone's eyes and was flooded with movie offers. Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who was smitten by her, managed to get her dream Bollywood break in 1996 with 'Dastak'. Sushmita reportedly fell for Vikram during the shooting of her debut film and dated him for a brief period before calling it quits. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Narang: Post her break-up with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, Sushmita was linked with hotelier Sanjay Narang. The duo was spotted together at several parties and events. However, the couple called it quits and parted ways due to unknown reasons. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sushmita Sen and Bunty Sajdeh: Sushmita briefly dated famous celebrity and sports manager Bunty Sajdeh, but the relationship turned sour in no time as Bunty reportedly got close with other beauties Neha Dhupia and Dia Mirza which didn't go well with Sushmita. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sushmita Sen and Sabeer Bhatia: Sushmita was also linked with Sabeer Bhatia, the founder of Hotmail.com. However, they soon broke up due to personal reasons. Various rumours said Bhatia had gifted a 10.5-carat diamond to his lady-love. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sushmita Sen and Randeep Hooda: During the filming of 'Karma Aur Holi,' Sushmita came in contact with Randeep Hooda and fell for him. However, their relationship lasted only three years before calling it quits. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sushmita Sen and Manav Menon: Sushmita, who was going through a rough patch post her break-up with Randeep, found love again in ace adman Manav Menon whom she met while shooting for a commercial. Sushmita was so smitten with him that she wanted Manav to direct her dream project 'a film called 'Ran Laxmibai'. However, their plans didn't work for some unknown reasons and the couple mutually separated. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sushmita Sen and Ritik Bhasin: Ritik was supposedly Sushmita's tenth partner, and the duo dated for nearly four years. Much in love couple was on the verge of tying the knot and had almost purchased a lavish pad in Mumbai. However, their plans didn't work for unknown reasons and the couple mutually separated. Credit: Instagram/sushmitasen47
Sushmita Sen and Muddassar Aziz: Sushmita dated writer-turned-filmmaker Muddassar Aziz, who directed the Bollywood film 'Dulha Mil Gaya'. Their romance blossomed during the shooting of the film which lasted for a brief period. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sushmita Sen and Muddassar Aziz: Sushmita dated writer-turned-filmmaker Muddassar Aziz, who directed the Bollywood film 'Dulha Mil Gaya'. Their romance blossomed during the shooting of the film which lasted for a brief period. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi: Sushmita is now in a relationship with businessman and former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi. The London-based founder of the IPL made his relationship with Sen official in a post. Credit: Twitter/LalitKModi
News in Pics, July 15, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 15 2022, 08:49 IST
G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors and head of delegates attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 15 July 2022.
A model presents a creation from the fall-winter collection of designer Ivan Avalos, during the third and final day of the 77th edition of Intermoda in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico.
Supporters of Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr gather for mass Friday prayer in the Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq.
Jamaica's Trudi Carter in action with Canada's Ashley Lawrence ans Kadeisha Buchanan during Concacaf Women Championship semi-final.
Aerial view showing a tree with pink foliage sticking out in the Amazon rainforest, seen during a flight between Manaus and Manicore, in Amazonas State, Brazil.
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 15, 2022
UPDATED : Jul 14 2022, 23:15 IST
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 15, 2022
Aries | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A good friend is supportive. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. You are prudent with your money, but today is a day to splash it around! | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Your dreams tonight will be important, so write them down. Spend a quiet day with loved one. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A good friend is a turncoat today. Try not to put all your eggs in one basket. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today, but stay calm till the mists have cleared. You will be able to talk about emotional problems with your partner. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door. | Lucky Colour: Lemon | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of. Money matters do not show much rise. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix. Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Much can be gained by being patient and exercising restraint at the domestic level. Ego clashes must be avoided. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay