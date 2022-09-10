In Pics | Monuments around world lit up as tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
UPDATED : Sep 10 2022, 17:57 IST
Queen Elizabeth II
Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last on September 8 at her Balmoral castle in Scotland. She was 96. From The Empire State Building in New York, Paris' Eiffel Tower and several other world landmarks paid tribute to the late Queen.
In Pics | Monuments around the world lit up as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Tel Aviv City Hall was illuminated as the Union Jack in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and in solidarity with the British people. Credit: AFP Photo
Empire State Building shone in purple and sparkle in silver to honor the life and legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: Twitter/@EmpireStateBldg
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, went dark at the stroke of midnight on September 09 following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Christ the Redeemer statue is illuminated with the Union Jack flag colours after Brazil's government decreed three days of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
An image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is illuminated on the sail of Sydney Opera House, following the Queen's passing, in Sydney, Australia. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated with the Union Jack flag following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Cibeles Palace, headquarters of the Madrid City Council illuminated with the Union Jack flag colours following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, in Madrid, Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo
The City Hall is illuminated in the colours of the Union Jack to pay tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who has passed away, in Cape Town, South Africa. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Kuwait Towers are illuminated with the British flag in Kuwait City following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: AFP Photo
The walls of Jerusalem's Old City were illuminated with the Union Jack flag following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, in Jerusalem. Credit: Reuters Photo
