Punjab was rocked by a violent Khalistan separatist movement in the 1980s and early 1990s, in which thousands of people died. Since then, there are a few who have raised their voices rigorously demanding a separate homeland for Sikhs by establishing an ethno-religious sovereign state called Khalistan. From Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to Happy Sanghera, here we list some Khalistani terrorists who died in recent times.