In Pics | Netherlands hit by strongest summer storm
A powerful summer storm lashed the Netherlands and parts of Germany blowing trees onto houses and forcing one of Europe's busiest airports to cancel or delay hundreds of flights. Visuals showed uprooted trees and wind-blown debris littering streets, hampering daily lives.
- 1 /9
Strongest summer storm hits Netherlands. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /9
A rare summer storm with winds of up to 145 kmph hit the Netherlands on Wednesday, causing at least one death. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /9
Reportedly, a 51-year-old woman died in Haarlem after a tree fell on the car she was in. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /9
In Amsterdam, several people were injured as dozens of trees were toppled by the storm, damaging cars and houseboats along the city's canals. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /9
The National Meteorology Institute sent its highest code red storm warning to residents of the Noord-Holland province, which includes Amsterdam, urging them not to leave their homes. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /9
Usually, heavy storms in the Netherlands occur between October and April. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /9
The last heavy summer storm was in 2015 and was the first in over a century. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /9
The summer storm caused much damage as trees are heavy with leaves and many of them have become brittle during an unusually long dry spell in May and June. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /9
The storm has disrupted the daily lives of people with highways being shut due to falling trees, while tram, bus and flight services were affected. Credit: Reuters Photo
