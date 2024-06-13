Girls allowed to take necessary restroom breaks, free sanitary pads at board exam centres: Ministry of Education

Noting that menstrual hygiene management is a significant aspect of a girl's overall wellbeing and should not come in the way of her academic performance, the ministry has issued an advisory for all schools across states and Union Territories, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).