J&K terror attacks: PM Modi chairs review meeting, asks officials to deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked officials to deploy the "full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities" as he reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following a spate of terror incidents, including an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and other officials attended the meeting chaired by Modi, who also spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the deployment of security forces and counter-terror operations, government sources said.

They said Modi spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha as well and took stock of the situation in the Union Territory. Sinha briefed him on the efforts being undertaken by the local administration.