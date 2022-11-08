In Pics | Six facts to know about the Beaver Blood Moon
UPDATED : Nov 09 2022, 02:56 IST
News | Science and Technology | World news | Lunar eclipse | Eclipse |
Astronomy enthusiasts and skywatchers in general around the world were treated to the rare spectacle of a 'Beaver blood moon' on November 8 as the Earth, moon, and sun aligned to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. Here are some interesting facts about Beaver blood moons and lunar eclipses.
In Pics | Six facts to know about the Beaver Blood Moon
What's happening: A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth casts its shadow completely over a full moon, blocking the reflection of all direct sunlight from the lunar orb and dimming the colour of the moon to a reddish hue, hence the term 'blood moon.' This is only possible when the orbits of the Earth, moon and sun align so that the moon is directly behind Earth relative to the sun. Credit: Reuters Photo
Why red: The reddish appearance of the lunar surface - the moon does not entirely disappear from view - is caused by rays of sunlight around the outer edge of the eclipse shadow, or umbra, being filtered and refracted as it passes through Earth's atmosphere, bathing the moon indirectly in a dim copper glow. The degree of redness depends on atmospheric conditions that vary with levels of air pollution, dust storms, wildfire smoke and even volcanic ash. Credit: AFP Photo
How rare: Total lunar eclipses occur, on average, about once every year and a half, according to NASA. But the interval varies. Today's event will mark the second blood moon this year, following one in mid-May. The next one is not expected until March 14, 2025. Credit: AFP Photo
Where it is visible: Today's eclipse was visible across eastern Asia, Australia, the Pacific and North America. Skywatchers in Asia and Australia witnessed it with their evening moonrise, while the spectacle will play out for observers in North America in the early morning hours before the moon sets. It will be visible to the naked eye wherever skies are clear in those regions. Credit: AFP Photo
How long it lasts: The entire eclipse will unfold over a period of nearly six hours as the moon gradually edges into the Earth's paler, outer shadow, its penumbra, then enters the Earth's darker, inner shadow, or umbra, before reaching totality and eventually emerging from the other side. Credit: AFP Photo
Why Beaver Moon: Today's event coincided with the 'Beaver moon', a moniker for November's full moon adopted by the Old Farmer's Almanac supposedly from Algonquian languages once spoken by Native Americans in the New England territory. When combined with the phenomenon of a total lunar eclipse, it is widely referred to as a 'Beaver blood moon' in the United States. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 9, 2022
UPDATED : Nov 09 2022, 00:03 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horosope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 9, 2022
Aries: If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 9.
Taurus: What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini: Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do,every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 7.
Cancer: Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 3.
Leo: Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 6.
Virgo: You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 8.
Libra: Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy .This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 5.
Scorpio: You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 5.
Sagittarius: Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Lucky Colour: Ochre. Lucky Number: 2.
Capricorn: Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 4.
Aquarius: A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 7.
Pisces: A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Lucky Colour: Cocoa. Lucky Number: 3.
Beaver Blood Moon: Amazing pictures of the lunar eclipse
UPDATED : Nov 08 2022, 22:59 IST
Lunar eclipse | News | Eclipse | Science and Environment |
Nighttime skywatchers from East Asia to North America were treated to the rare spectacle of a 'Beaver blood moon' as the Earth, Moon, and the Sun align to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. Here are some stunning pictures from the celestial display.
Beaver Blood Moon: Amazing pictures of the lunar eclipse
The moon and a statue are seen during the lunar eclipse in San Salvador, El Salvador. Credit: Reuters Photo
The moon is seen during the lunar eclipse in Mexico City. Credit: Reuters Photo
The moon is seen behind a statue during the lunar eclipse in San Salvador, El Salvador. Credit: Reuters Photo
The blood moon is seen in Goyang, northwest of Seoul. Credit: AFP Photo
A view of the lunar eclipse at US Capitol in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo
The 'Beaver Moon' is seen from The Bund promenade in Shanghai. Credit: AFP Photo
Moon partially covered by the earth's shadow during lunar eclipse, seen behind the Taj Mahal in Agra. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, Nov 8, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Nov 08 2022, 06:12 ISTUnited States | Qatar | South America | Lebanon |
Protesters gather on November 7, 2022 near the British embassy in the Lebanese capital Beirut to demand the release of jailed British-Egyptian political dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah. Credit: AFP Photo
A pedestrian walks past fall foliage along the downtown mall in Charlottesville, Virginia. Credit: AFP Photo
People pick up pins as they arrive for a rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ahead of the midterm elections, in Hialeah, Florida. Credit: Reuters photo
View of the Kaieteur Falls, located at the Kaieteur National Park in the Potaro-Siparuni region of Guyana. Credit: AFP Photo
A view of fields, irrigation canal and pipes in Holtville, California. Credit: Reuters photo
People watch the sun set behind the Statue of Liberty on November 7, 2022 in New York. Credit: AFP Photo
People walk next to a camel sculpture at Souq Waqif, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 soccer tournament in Doha, Qatar. Credit: Reuters photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 8, 2022
UPDATED : Nov 08 2022, 00:53 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 8, 2022
Aries: Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. A difficult phase at work could lead to great success, your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. Lucky Colour: Terracotta. Lucky Number: 9.
Taurus: Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 4.
Gemini: Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: Fuchsia. Lucky Number: 3.
Cancer: You may feel that you are walking a tightrope waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 7.
Leo: Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business as well. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 1.
Virgo: Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it today. A day to sort out your personal papers. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 8.
Libra: Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 2.
Scorpio: You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 6.
Sagittarius: You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 5.
Capricorn: Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 9.
Aquarius: You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 4.
Pisces: You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 3.