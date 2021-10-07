In Pics | These countries are most reliant on coal, where does India rank?
India and China have been grappling with a coal shortage as high economic activity prompted by a dip in Covid-19 cases sent demand skyrocketing globally.
The shortage is causing supply problems in India as it relies on coal for about 70 per cent of electricity generation.
Here’s a look at some of the most coal-reliant countries in the world:
1. Botswana is the most coal-reliant country in the world as it sources 99.8 per cent of its electricity from coal. Credit: iStock Photo
2. Kosovo is on the second spot on the list as it generates 94.9 per cent of its electricity from coal. Credit: Reuters File Photo
3. Third on the list is Mongolia, as it generates 92.3 per cent of its electricity from coal. Credit: Reuters File Photo
4. South Africa's indigenous energy resource base is dominated by coal with as much as 85.5 per cent of its electricity coming from coal. Credit: iStock Photo
5. European country Moldova sources 82.3 per cent of its electricity from the conventional resource. Credit: Reuters File Photo
6. India, which is currently facing a shortage of coal, relies on the natural resource for about 70.6 per cent of its electricity needs. Credit: Reuters File Photo
7. Serbia uses coal for 70 per cent of its electricity generation. Credit: Bloomberg Photo
8. Poland gets 69.8 per cent of its electricity from coal. Credit: iStock Photo
9. Kazakhstan generates 69.7 per cent of its electricity by coal. Credit: AFP Photo
10: Bosnia and Herzegovina uses coal to generate 67.7 per cent of its electricity. Credit: AFP File Photo
11. China is heavily dependent on coal, and sources 60.8 per cent of its electricity from it. Like India, China is also currently facing a coal shortage. Credit: AFP File Photo
12. Indonesia claims the 12th spot on the list, with more than half — 59.7 per cent — of its electricity coming from coal. Credit: AFP File Photo
