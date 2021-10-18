Looking to take a beach holiday? Look no further than Karnataka . Yes, blessed with the ghats and a coastline, these beaches offer pleasing weather and serene views and get thousands of travel enthusiasts every year.

Be its temples, hill stations, wildlife sanctuaries or beaches, Karnataka has it all for you to take a pick.

Located along the Konkan coast, Karnataka's beaches are known for their shimmering waters, clean sand and picturesque views. Here are 10 must-visit beaches in the state for you to explore!