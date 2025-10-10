<p>Microsoft's suite of productivity software was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.</p><p><strong>Over 16,000 users report Microsoft 365 issue</strong></p><p>There were over 16,200 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft 365 as of 2:33 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.</p><p><strong>Microsoft acknowledges outage</strong></p>.<p>Microsoft 365 said it is investigating reports of issues accessing services on its status page on X. </p>