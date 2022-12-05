In Pictures | Navy Day 2022 celebrations
UPDATED : Dec 05 2022, 22:13 IST
The Indian Navy showcased its mighty combat prowess in a spectacular fashion through an 'Operational Demonstration' on the occasion of Navy Day on December 4, 2022.
- 1 /12
In Pictures | Navy Day 2022 celebrations. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /12
Navy personnel perform as part of the Navy Day celebrations in Kochi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /12
Navy personnel perform as part of the Navy Day celebrations in Kochi backwaters. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /12
The naval ships of Andaman & Nicobar Command 'Dressed Overall' till sunset and switched on outline illumination lights with synchronised firing of flares at anchorage off Flag Point. Credit: Twitter/@AN_Command
- 5 /12
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt General BS Raju and others at the National War Memorial to pay tribute on the occasion of Navy Day in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /12
'Operational Demonstration' by the Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day in Visakhapatnam. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /12
Rear Admiral S Venkat Raman, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, and others during the Navy Day celebrations at Victory War Memorial in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /12
President of India and the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest at the event organised at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
- 9 /12
'Operational Demonstration' by the Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day in Visakhapatnam. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /12
Spectators take photos of sea cadets performing during the Navy Day celebrations at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /12
Navy personnel perform as part of the Navy Day celebrations in Kochi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /12
'Operational Demonstration' as part of India Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam. Credit: PTI Photo
