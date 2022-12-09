In Pictures | Starkids to watchout for in 2023
From SRK's children to Big B's grandkids, 2023 is gonna special for not just stars but for their children and grandchildren also as they gear up to make their debut in showbiz.
Starkids to watchout for in 2023
Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is set to make foray into the film industry with Zoya Akhtar directed Netflix movie 'The Archies'. She essays the role of Veronica Lodge in this Indian adaptation of Archie Comics. Credit: Instagram/@suhanakhan2
While Suhana has taken up acting, his brother Aryan Khan will be seen making his directing debut. Aryna recently announced that he has completed penning the script of his first project, a series produced under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner. Credit: Instagram/@ ___aryan___
Not just Suhana, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor is also debuting as an actor in Zoya Akhtar's next 'Archies'. Khushi plays the role of Betty Cooper, the girl next door and Veronica's best friend who competes with her to win over Archie. Credit: Instagram/@khushi05k
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson ans Shweta Nanda's son Agastya Nanda is also one of the starkids who will be debuting alongside Khushi and Suhana in 'Archies'. Credit: Instagram/@agastya.nanda
Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan will reportedly be making his acting debut in the remake of the film 'Hridayam' which will be produced by Karan Johar. Credit: Instagram/@ibra._.pataudi
Atul Agnihotri and Alvira's daughter Alizeh Agnihotri is reportedly making her acting debut with national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi's next film. Credit: Instagram/@alizehagnihotri
Hrithik Roshan's niece Pashmina is all set to enter the Bollywood with the remake of 'Ishq Vishk' alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal. Credit: Instagram/@pashminaroshan
Palak Tiwari, who became an overnight sensation with Hardy Sandhu's song 'Bijlee Bijlee', is making her acting debut in Salman Khan's next 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Credit: Instagram/@palaktiwarii's profile picture palaktiwarii
Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha is making her acting debut as a child actor in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shakuntalam, the film is scheduled to be released in early 2023. Credit: Instagram/@allu__arha
Leaders in the race to become Himachal Pradesh's next CM
From Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh, former party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, here we list the key frontrunners for the chief minister's post in Himachal Pradesh. Congress ousted the BJP in Himachal Pradesh with 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly.
Leaders in the race to be Himachal Pradesh's next chief minister
Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh is considered a key frontrunner for the chief minister's post. She is the widow of Virbhadra Singh, who had been a six-time chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo
Former HPCC president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is also eyeing the CM's post and is expected to give a tough fight to others. Credit: Twitter/@SukhuSukhvinder
Mukesh Agnihotri, who was elected from Haroli, is hopeful that the party high command would recognise his work and will be given a chance to run the state. Credit: Twitter/@AgnihotriLOPHP
Pratibha Singh's son Vikramaditya has been elected as an MLA from Shimla rural and is also among the frontrunner for the chief minister's post. Credit: PTI Photo
Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog, is also a CM hopeful. Credit: Twitter/@KSRathoreINC
Name of six-time MLA Asha Kumari is also doing the rounds for the chief minister's post. Credit: Twitter/@AshaKumariINC
Kaul Singh Thakur, who lost the election this time, is also one of the contenders in the race. Credit: Twitter/@KaulSinghThaku3
News in Pics, December 9, 2022: Best photos from the world
This handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping in the capital Riyadh. Credit: AFP Photo
Taliban security personnel stand guard ahead of publicly flogging of women and men at a football stadium in Charikar city of Parwan province on December 8. Credit: AFP Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks as he wears a face mask during a territorial session of the National Council for Refoundation on health. Credit: AFP Photo
Stilt houses are seen while a ship passes by behind them in the port city of Buenaventura, Colombia. Credit: AFP Photo
Mayor of Saint-Etienne Gael Perdriau arrives in Novotel hotel for a meeting in Saint Etienne. Credit: AFP Photo
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (center back) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan (center front) exercise during a training session ahead of their second cricket Test match against England. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - December 9, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - December 9, 2022
Aries | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 9.
Taurus | What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 1.
Gemini | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 7.
Cancer | You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 6.
Leo | A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Lucky Colour: Fuchsia. Lucky Number: 5.
Virgo | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Lucky Colour: Bronze. Lucky Number: 8.
Libra | Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Sky-blue. Lucky Number : 4.
Scorpio | Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! . Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 2.
Sagittarius | A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 3.
Capricorn | Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 6.
Aquarius | Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Lucky Colour: Crimson. Lucky Number: 5.
Pisces | Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 2.
UP Bypoll: SP workers celebrate Dimple Yadav's thumping victory
Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav registered a thumping victory at the Mainpuri parliamentary by-poll in Uttar Pradesh by defeating her nearest rival and BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya by 2.8L votes. The party workers went into celebration mode as they celebrated this feat by dancing to the dhol beats and bursting crackers.
UP Bypoll: SP workers celebrate Dimple Yadav's thumping victory
Samajwadi Party workers dance to the beat of dhols as they celebrate Dimple Yadav's win at Mainpuri by-election results, at the party office in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
SP workers celebrate party candidate Dimple Yadav's win in Mainpuri by-election, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI Photo
Samajwadi Party workers celebrate party candidate Dimple Yadav's decisive lead during Mainpuri by-election results, at the party office in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
Samajwadi Party workers dance to the dhol beats as they celebrate Dimple Yadav's win at Mainpuri by-election results, at the party office in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
Samajwadi Party workers celebrate party candidate Dimple Yadav's decisive lead during Mainpuri by-election results, at the party office in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo