India lights up in flag colours for Independence Day 2022
UPDATED : Aug 14 2022, 13:41 IST
India News | Independence Day | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav | India@75 |
Ahead of India's 76th Independence Day, some of India's famous places are decked up in the tri-colour as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Take a look...
- 1 /20
Independence Day 2022: Famous places lit up in Indian tricolour Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /20
St Cathedral Church illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Independence Day, in Goa. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /20
Vaishampayan Government Medical College illuminated with tricolour ahead of Independence Day, in Solapur, Maharashtra. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /20
Old Secretariat building illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of the 75th Independence Day, in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /20
Municipal corporation building illuminated with tricolour lights, as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, in Solapur, Maharashtra. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /20
Bandra Worli Sea Link is illuminated with tricolour light as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /20
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport illuminated with tri-colour lights ahead of upcoming 75th Independence Day, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /20
Charminar illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Independence Day, in old city of Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /20
Teen Darwaza illuminated with Indian tricolour, in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /20
The Bhatsa Dam which supplies water to Mumbai has been lit up in the colours of the national flag. Credit: Twitter/MoHUA_India
- 11 /20
Mubarak Mandi the iconic monument in Jammu is lit in tricolour to mark the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Credit: ANI
- 12 /20
Ramappa Temple, also known as the Rudreshwara temple in the state of Telangana is seen smeared in the colours of the national flag. Credit: Twitter/HiHyderabad
- 13 /20
Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been brilliantly illuminated in tri colours to mark Amrit Mahotsav. Credit: AFP
- 14 /20
Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha illuminated with dynamic facade lighting in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 15 /20
Humayun's Tomb looks spectacular in the three colours as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, ahead of Independence Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 16 /20
Safdarjung Tomb is seen lit up with India's national flag colours as a part of celebrations ahead of the country's 75th Independence Day, in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 17 /20
The Gateway of India is lit in the colours of the Indian national flag ahead of its 75th Independence Day, in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 18 /20
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building illuminated with tricolour lights as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, ahead of Independence Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 19 /20
Rashtrapati Bhavan illuminated with tricolour lights as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, ahead of Independence Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 20 /20
People visit the India Gate, illuminated with tricolour lights as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, ahead of Independence Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Interesting facts about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
UPDATED : Aug 14 2022, 11:58 IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala | News | India News | Business News | Markets |
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as the 'Big Bull of Dalal Street,' died of a cardiac arrest on August 14. He was 62. Here we list some interesting facts about the famous and wealthy businessman called 'India's Warren Buffett'.
- 1 /11
In Pics | Interesting facts about the Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
- 2 /11
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is referred to as the ‘Warren Buffett of India’. A veteran investor & industrialist, his contribution to the Indian Capital Market was immense. Credit: Twitter/ncbn
- 3 /11
Jhunjunwala is one of the successful traders in India who made fortune by investing in the stock market. Reportedly, he made Rs 5,000 crore from Rs 5,000 in the span of 30 years. Credit: Twitter/indiantweeter
- 4 /11
In 2007, Rakesh Jhujhunwala’s net worth was Rs 3,461 crores, and the value of his ownership was reduced to Rs 1,130 crore during the recession in 2008. Credit: Twitter/sardesairajdeep
- 5 /11
Jhunjhunwala is an ardent fan of cinema and has produced Bollywood movies like ‘English Vinglish’ (2012), Shamitabh (2015), and Ki & Ka (2016). Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /11
Rakesh’s most valuable listed holding is watch and jewellery maker, Titan, part of the Tata conglomerate. Credit: Twiter/PandaJay
- 7 /11
According to Forbes magazine, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is the 36th richest person in India for 2022 with a net worth of $5.8B. Credit: Twitter/satyajeettambe
- 8 /11
Rakesh makes a minimum of 35 lakhs every hour from the stock market, sufficient enough to buy an Audi or Mercedes each hour. Credit: Twitter/AnilAgarwal_Ved
- 9 /11
Apart from the share market, Jhunjhunwala has smartly invested in properties as well and has properties in Mumbai over Rs 100 cr. Credit: Twitter/ipo_agarwal
- 10 /11
Rakesh is a big foodie and loves street food, dosa, and Chinese cuisine. Credit: Twitter/BiswajitThongam
- 11 /11
India's newest airline Akasa Air is the vision of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Backed by Rakesh, the flight began commercial operations in August 2022 with the first flight on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, Aug 14, 2022: Best shots from the world
UPDATED : Aug 14 2022, 08:14 ISTIndia News | Independence Day | United States | World news | Sports News |
- 1 /5
A fan waves a San Diego Wave FC flag prior to the match against Orlando Pride at Torero Stadium on August 13, 2022 in San Diego. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
Members of security forces walk after arriving at the airport to reinforce security, after vehicles were set on fire by unidentified individuals, in Tijuana. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
Traffic moves in front of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as they are lit up in the colours of India's national flag ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /5
Shahid Smarak or Martyr's Memorial, in Patna, Saturday. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
Gujarat Police personnel participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra', organised as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence. Credit: PTI Photo
Top 10 patriotic songs to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
UPDATED : Aug 14 2022, 13:07 IST
India@75 | Independence Day | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav | Music |
Here’s a list of top 10 patriotic songs to immerse yourself in the tricolour of patriotism and complete your grand Independence Day celebration.
- 1 /11
Top 10 patriotic songs to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
- 2 /11
Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo: Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo' song is a cult patriotic Hindi song written by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C Ramchandra. The song talks about the sacrifices of India's brave freedom fighters and was released in 1963. Till date, this song remains one of the favourites and evokes a strong sense of patriotism. Credit: Saregama Music
- 3 /11
Desh ki Dharti (Upkar): Desh ki Dharti is among the oldest patriotic songs from the late 50s. The song explores the importance and greatness of the land of India which has an agriculture-dominated economy. Credit: Saregama Music
- 4 /11
Ae Watan: 'Ae Watan' from the movie Raazi will leave you spellbound. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Arijit Singh the song brings out all emotions and feelings one has for the nation through its beautiful words. Credit: Zee Music Company
- 5 /11
Aye Watan Aye Watan Humko Teri Kasam : 'Aye Watan Aye Watan Humko Teri Kasam' song from the movie 'Shaheed' continues to inspire patriotism among countrymen and makes them revel in the nation's glory. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /11
Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera: 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' from the movie 'Swades' was sung by AR Rahman. This incredible song expresses the strong bond a patriot has for the country. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /11
Maa Tujhe Salam: This is another masterpiece composed and crooned by AR Rahman. In fact, this song always finds a top place on the list of Indian patriotic songs. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /11
Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna: No list of Indian patriotic songs is complete without this epic song from the movie 'Shaheed'. Crooned by Mohammed Rafi, Manna Dey, and Rajendra Mehta the lyrics were written by Ram Prasad Bismil. Credit: Zee Music Classic
- 9 /11
Teri Mitti: This song from the movie 'Kesari' was sung by B Praak and evokes a strong sense of nationalism. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 10 /11
I Love My India: The proverb ‘old is gold’ stands true to this evergreen song which is about India’s wholesome culture and tradition. Ever since the song was released in 1997, it is the first song that comes to the mind of people when they are celebrating India and its culture. Credit: Mukta Arts
- 11 /11
Aisa Des Hai Mera: This song from 'Veer Zara' is one of those Hindi film patriotic songs that praise the beauty and magnificence of this wonderful country. Credit: YRF
Independence Day 2022: Movies about freedom fighters to watch
UPDATED : Aug 14 2022, 13:10 IST
India@75 | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav | Independence Day | Independence Day celebrations | Freedom Fighters |
Here are some movies that you can watch to pay tribute to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters on India’s 76th Independence Day.
- 1 /9
Independence Day 2022: Movies about freedom fighters to watch
- 2 /9
Alluri Seetarama Raju: This Telugu film was released on 1974 and was based on the life of Alluri Seetarama Raju, a revolutionary who fought the British Raj for imposing restrictions on the movement of tribals. The movie featured 'Super Star' Krishna in the titular role and is widely regarded as the finest movie of his illustrious career. Credit: IMDb
- 3 /9
Mangal Pandey: The Rising | Released in 2005, this movie is a biographical drama largely based on the life of Mangal Pandey, an Indian sepoy famous for helping spark the rebellion of 1857. Helmed by Ketan Mehta, Aamir Khan is seen the titular role. Credit: IMDb
- 4 /9
Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja: Kerala's 'Simham' inspired the common man with his bravery in the Cotiote War in which he challenged the East India Company. Mollywood legend Mammootty played the real-life hero in Hariharan's magnum opus, which opened to a thunderous response at the box office in 2010. Credit: IMDb
- 5 /9
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi | This film is a 2019 period drama based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and was played by Kangana Ranaut. Rani Lakshmibai was one of the leading figures of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 and was known for her resistance to British rule. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /9
Gandhi: This 1982 period biographical film is based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of the nonviolent non-cooperative Indian independence movement against the British Empire during the 20th century. Credit: IMDb
- 7 /9
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi played a character based on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a braveheart from Kurnool who fought the British in 1847. The film opened to a good response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The multi-starrer featured several grand yet realistic action scenes, which clicked with the masses. Credit: IMDb
- 8 /9
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero | The story of the life of one of the important Indian heroes who played an important part in the freedom struggle of India, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The film featured underrated actor Sachin Khedekar in the role of 'Netaji' and highlighted the events leading to the formation of the Azad Hind Fauj. Credit: IMDb
- 9 /9
The Legend of Bhagat Singh: This film is another gem based on the life of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh who along with Sukhdev and Rajguru sacrificed his life fighting the British rule. Ajay Devgn played the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Credit: Special Arrangement