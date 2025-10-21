Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru ethnic wear sales dip 30% as high GST dampens Deepavali spirit

Shoppers have been deterred from buying larger quantities of gold, silver, crackers, lights and brass idols compared to previous years, opting instead for smaller amounts.
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 23:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2025, 23:20 IST
Bengaluru newsGSTbusinessDiwaliShopping

Follow us on :

Follow Us