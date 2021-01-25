India's military might and some of the state-of-the-art assets of the armed forces, including three T-90 tanks, BrahMos missile system, BMP-II, two Pinaka multiple launch rocket system, two bridge laying tanks, electronic warfare equipment Samvijay and one upgraded Schilka air defence weapon system, will be showcased during the parade on Rajpath, which will be held following Covid-19 safety guidelines.

18 marching contingents - 16 marching and two animal-mounted - will take part in the parade from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme, along with bands, including 15 from the military. The 61 Cavalry, consisting of 43 horses, will be marching down the Rajpath as part of the mounted column.

Due to Covid-19 safety norms, there will be no motorcycle display this time, a major attraction for the crowd at Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath. As rehearsals for the big day took place on Saturday, here's a look at some of the visuals: