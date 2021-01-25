List of famous chief guests on Republic Day parades
For the first time in 55 years, India will celebrate Republic Day in the national capital without a chief guest, due to the global situation arising from the coronavirus pandemic. As the country is set to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day, here's look at the most famous chief guests who visited India in the past to mark the day:
- 1 /15
As India gets ready for its 72nd Republic Day in New Delhi, chairs are pictured along the Rajpath for the spectators on the eve. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /15
2020 | Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /15
2019 | South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /15
2018 | Former President of Myanmar Htin Kyaw. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /15
2017 | UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /15
2015 | Former US President Barack Obama. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /15
2016 | Former President of France Francois Hollande. Credit: Getty Images
- 8 /15
2014 | Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /15
2007 | Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /15
2003 | Former President of Iran Mohammad Khatami. Credit: Getty Images
- 11 /15
1995 | Former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela. Credit: Getty Images
- 12 /15
1998 | Former President of Sri Lanka Junius Jayewardene
- 13 /15
1967 | Last King of Afghanistan Mohammed Zahir Shah. Credit: Getty Images
- 14 /15
1961 | Queen of the United Kingdom Elizabeth II. Credit: Getty Images
- 15 /15
1950 | Former President of Indonesia Achmed Sukarno. Credit: Getty Images
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
R-Day | How farmers are gearing up for the tractor rally
Caravans of tractors clogged a key highway in northern India on Monday as tens of thousands of farmers protesting against agriculture reforms streamed into the capital ahead of celebrations for Republic Day.
(Reuters report)
- 1 /7
In Pics | How farmers are gearing up for the tractor rally on Republic Day
- 2 /7
Loudspeakers blared anti-government songs as the lengthy procession of vehicles rolled down National Highway 44. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Several rounds of talks with Modi's government have made little headway, and protesters now aim to up the ante with the procession set to follow Tuesday's military parade. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Police said they would allow at least 12,000 tractors to traverse a 100-km (62-mile) stretch around the capital. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Tractors arrive at Singhu border as farmers gear up for their Jan 26 tractors rally, during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
More tractors arrive at Singhu border as farmers gear up for their Jan 26 tractors rally. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
A farmer stands near a tractor trolley with the Tricolor pasted on it, during their ongoing agitation. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, January 25: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
People pay their respects at a memorial site for those who have died from the novel coronavirus Covid-19 at Arnswalder Platz, in Berlin's Prenzlauer Berg district. Credit: AFP Photo.
- 2 /7
This handout picture released by UNICEF shows residents of the Praia Nova neighbourhood in Beira seeking shelter and protection as Cyclone Eloise hits the country, on January 23, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo.
- 3 /7
Farmers arrive from various parts of Maharashtra to participate in a rally at the Azad Maidan against new farm laws, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo.
- 4 /7
Seattle-area medical network Virginia Mason held a Covid-19 vaccine clinic at the Amazon Meeting Center that aimed to vaccinate 2000 individuals that day, in downtown Seattle, Washington. Credit: AFP Photo.
- 5 /7
Artist Jonas Never (@never1959) paints a mural of Senator Bernie Sanders in Culver City, California. Credit: AFP Photo.
- 6 /7
Demostrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the Covid-19 outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo.
- 7 /7
Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (R) celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England. Credit: AFP Photo.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Republic Day 2021 | Rehearsals on in full swing for Jan 26
India's military might and some of the state-of-the-art assets of the armed forces, including three T-90 tanks, BrahMos missile system, BMP-II, two Pinaka multiple launch rocket system, two bridge laying tanks, electronic warfare equipment Samvijay and one upgraded Schilka air defence weapon system, will be showcased during the parade on Rajpath, which will be held following Covid-19 safety guidelines.
18 marching contingents - 16 marching and two animal-mounted - will take part in the parade from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme, along with bands, including 15 from the military. The 61 Cavalry, consisting of 43 horses, will be marching down the Rajpath as part of the mounted column.
Due to Covid-19 safety norms, there will be no motorcycle display this time, a major attraction for the crowd at Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath. As rehearsals for the big day took place on Saturday, here's a look at some of the visuals:
- 1 /14
Republic Day 2021 | Rehearsals in full swing for January 26. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /14
As January 26 draws near and India gets ready to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day with Covid-19 protocols in place, participants of the annual parade have been rehearsing for their final show. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /14
Police personnel, the Indian Navy, the Indian Army and the ten tableaus are in the final stages of their practice for January 26. Here are some of the best pictures from dress rehearsals straight from Rajpath, New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /14
Dancers perform during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /14
The Indian Navy contingent at Rajpath during their full dress rehearsal. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /14
Soldiers march along the Rajpath during rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /14
The J&K Rifles contingent at Rajpath during Parade rehearsals. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /14
The CRPF tableau during the full dress rehearsal of the upcoming Parade at Rajpath. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /14
The Kerala Tableau seen on Rajpath during the dress rehearsal. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /14
The Uttar Pradesh Tableau moving along Rajpath during the Republic Day Parade rehearsals. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /14
Helicopters fly past Rajpath, preparing for the Republic Day Parade. Credit: AFP Photo
- 12 /14
Air Force aircrafts fly past Rajpath as rehearsals are on in full force in New Delhi. Credit: AFP
- 13 /14
Republic Day parade rehearsal, at Manek Shaw parade Ground, in Bengaluru on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo/ B H Shivakumar.
- 14 /14
School students perform during a press preview as part of the Republic Day rehearsals. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
How Covid-19 hit European football clubs in the pocket
As the world continues to reel under the Covid-19 pandemic, the death toll — of both people and beloved businesses — that the virus brought about continues to rise. Football clubs, which are today transforming ever-so-more from social institutions to businesses, are no exception to this. The coronavirus-induced lockdown struck a death knell to a number of clubs across the world as they were stripped of television and gate revenue. A week ago, Statista put out a data story on the top European clubs that were affected in the pocket by the pandemic. Here's a look at 12 such clubs.
- 1 /13
In Pic | How Covid-19 hit European football clubs in the pocket
- 2 /13
1 | Borussia Dortmund | YoY change in operating revenue for 2019-20 season: +0.6% | Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /13
2 | Bayern Munich | YoY change in operating revenue for 2019-20 season: -2.9% | Credit: Reuters File Photo
- 4 /13
3 | Liverpool | YoY change in operating revenue for 2019-20 season: -7.9% | Credit: Reuters File Photo
- 5 /13
4 | Real Madrid | YoY change in operating revenue for 2019-20 season: -8.0% | Credit: Reuters File Photo
- 6 /13
5 | Tottenham Hotspur | YoY change in operating revenue for 2019-20 season: -12.3% | Credit: Reuters File Photo
- 7 /13
6 | Juventus | YoY change in operating revenue for 2019-20 season: -13.4% | Credit: AFP File Photo
- 8 /13
7 | Paris Saint-Germain | YoY change in operating revenue for 2019-20 season: - 15.0% | Credit: Reuters File Photo
- 9 /13
8 | FC Barcelona | YoY change in operating revenue for 2019-20 season: -15.7% | Credit: AFP File Photo
- 10 /13
9 | Manchester United | YoY change in operating revenue for 2019-20 season: -18.5% | Credit: Reuters File Photo
- 11 /13
10 | Ajax | YoY change in operating revenue for 2019-20 season: -18.6% | Credit: AFP File Photo
- 12 /13
11 | AC Milan | YoY change in operating revenue for 2019-20 season | -23.8% | Credit: AFP File Photo
- 13 /13
12 | AS Roma | YoY change in operating revenue for 2019-20 season: -39.3% | Credit: Reuters File Photo