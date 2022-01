Captain Harpreet Chandi, an Indian-origin British Sikh Army officer, has scripted history by completing a solo unsupported trek to the South Pole. Chandi announced her history-making feat on her blog at the end of Day 40 after travelling 1,127 kilometres while pulling a pulk or sledge with all of her kit and battling temperatures of minus 50 degrees Celsius and wind speeds of around 60mph.