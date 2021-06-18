Mumbai Monsoon: Electrifying lightning photos by Ujwal Puri
Ujwal Puri, a photo enthusiast based in Mumbai, is known for his spectacular lightning photos. His love for nature started at a very young age when cellphones and DSLR didn’t even exist. Puri, who enjoys celebrity status on social media, wants the world to see the storm through his eyes. Here we've compiled a few of his perfectly-timed lightning which have taken him over eight hours of patience, dedication and concentration. Take a look...
(Image Credit: Instagram/@ompsyram)
Nature's fascinating display of power as captured on lens by Ujwal Puri.
These kind of lightning strikes are common in Mumbai during the monsoon.
Not many know, lightning has the electrical potential up to 100 million volts.
Lightning strikes behind the Taj Hotel in Mumbai.
A spidery web of lightning unfurls over Mumbai.
Cloud-to-ground lightning.
A powerful lightning storm at the beginning of Monsoon 2021 in Mumbai.
Powerful lightning lights up night skies in Mumbai.
This one's a once-in-a-lifetime shot.
Heavy lightning illuminates the sky during a thunderstorm.
