Ujwal Puri, a photo enthusiast based in Mumbai, is known for his spectacular lightning photos. His love for nature started at a very young age when cellphones and DSLR didn’t even exist. Puri, who enjoys celebrity status on social media, wants the world to see the storm through his eyes. Here we've compiled a few of his perfectly-timed lightning which have taken him over eight hours of patience, dedication and concentration. Take a look...

(Image Credit: Instagram/@ompsyram)