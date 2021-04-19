News in Pics, April 19: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /8
Damik Wright (in white), the brother of Daunte Wright, marches from the Governor's Residence the weekend before closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial, and as protests continue demanding justice for Daunte Wright. Credit: Reuters photo.
- 2 /8
Supporters of the Prime Minister of Cape Verde Ulisses Correia e Silva celebrate on April 18, 2021 outside the headquarters of his Movement for Democracy (MpD) in Praia, Cape Verde. Credit: AFP photo.
- 3 /8
Travellers proceed to the check-in counters for New Zealand flights at Sydney International Airport on April 19, 2021, as Australia and New Zealand opened a trans-Tasman quarantine-free travel bubble. Credit: AFP photo.
- 4 /8
People stand in the balcony of an ash covered house after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Credit: Reuters photo.
- 5 /8
People participate in a chant during a demonstration in the intersection of 38th Street & Chicago Avenue on April 18, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Credit: AFP photo.
- 6 /8
People observe Victoria cruzianas -a species of the Nymphaeaceae family of water lilies- (Yacare Yrupe in Guarani), which appear every three to four years in great numbers and size in the Paraguay River, in Piquete Cue, north of Asuncion. Credit: AFP photo.
- 7 /8
Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton open the show at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, US. Credit: Reuters photo.
- 8 /8
Family members of Karli Smith, who was killed during a mass shooting, attend a vigil in Indianapolis, Indiana. Credit: AFP photo.
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 19, 2021
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - April 19, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues.. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 6
- 3 /13
Taurus | A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Lucky Colour: Sea-green. Lucky Number: 2
- 4 /13
Gemini | Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum. Watch out. Try not to go over the top. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 5
- 5 /13
Cancer | You may feel that you are walking a tightrope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. You will work well with groups and institutions. Lucky Colour: Olive-green. Lucky Number: 3
- 6 /13
Leo | Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang. Lucky color: Yellow. Lucky number: 8
- 7 /13
Virgo | A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts. Lucky color: Ash. Lucky number: 2.
- 8 /13
Libra | A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. You may feel resentful and antagonistic towards those you feel are restricting your individuality. Lucky color: Blue. Lucky number: 4
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Communications of all kinds successful. Expect a rapid pace with numerous transactions, letters, phone calls. A busy day. you need to be careful about overextending yourself. Lucky color: Silver. Lucky number: 7
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Long overdue debts will be paid to you and old accounts will be settled. Health problems are usually self-induced caused by depression, stress, and extreme physical activities. Lucky color: Purple. Lucky number: 9.
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You are feeling irritable. A good time for partnerships. The moon highlights matters of the heart today. You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. Lucky color: Maroon. Lucky number: 3.
- 12 /13
Aquarius | All your work remains confidential, and feelings that have been troubling you in the past will be resolved. The Muse awakens in you and creativity soars. Lucky color: Honey. Lucky number: 8.
- 13 /13
Pisces | It is important to hold your ground and push for success. An overseas letter or associate could make you feel unsettled. Mars in a trine gives you that extra edge, but avoid confrontations. Lucky color: Magenta. Lucky number: 6.
In Pics | Who has hit the most number of sixes in IPL?
Mumbai Indians batsmen Rohit Sharma, the most successful skipper in the Indian Premier League, surpassed Chennai Super Kings captain M S Dhoni to become the third highest-scorer of sixes in the league. He is now behind Chris Gayle, who stands at 351 sixes, and AB de Villiers at 240 sixes.
Here are ten batsmen who have scored the most sixes in the league:
- 1 /10
Chris Gayle | 351 sixes | 133 innings Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /10
AB de Villiers | 240 sixes | 159 innings Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
Rohit Sharma | 217 sixes | 198 innings Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
M S Dhoni | 216 sixes | 183 innings Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
Kieron Pollard | 201 sixes | 150 innings Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
Virat Kohli | 201 sixes | 187 innings Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
David Warner | 198 sixes | 145 innings Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
Suresh Raina | 198 sixes | 191 innings Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
Shane Watson | 190 sixes | 141 innings Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Robin Uthappa | 163 sixes | 182 innings Credit: PTI File Photo
In Pics | Weekend curfew in states to curb Covid-19
As India struggles to deal with the second and more severe wave of Covid-19, many state governments including Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have decided to impose weekend curfews to contain the virus. Here are pictures from the new restrictions.
- 1 /8
In Pics | Weekend curfew in states to curb Covid-19
- 2 /8
New Delhi | A police personnel can be seen at a checkpoint during a weekend lockdown imposed by the government amidst rising Covid-19 cases. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
Varanasi | Streets wore a deserted look during the weekend lockdown imposed in many parts of Uttar Pradesh due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has also tested positive for the virus and is isolating. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /8
Mathura | Shops were closed during weekend lockdown imposed in the city due to a raging Covid-19 second wave in India. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /8
Ghaziabad | Less vehicular movement during weekend lockdown as Covid-19 cases surged in India. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /8
Bikaner | Social worker sanitise the market area during weekend lockdown imposed to curb Covid-19. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /8
Nagpur | Children play cricket, as shops remain closed during weekend lockdown imposed by Maharashtra Government. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
Mumbai | A deserted view outside Bandra east railway station during weekend lockdown imposed by the state government. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Bengaluru deals with surge in Covid-19 cases, deaths
Bengaluru’s hospitals are running out of oxygen and are desperately looking for beds in other hospitals to accommodate patients. The situation took a grim turn when the city crossed the 11,000-mark in new cases on a single day. Private hospitals’ association wrote to the health minister to intervene.
Credit: DH Photo/Janardhan B K//Pushkar V
- 1 /6
In Pics | Bengaluru deals with surge in Covid-19 cases, deaths
- 2 /6
Bengaluru Urban reported record 11,404 new Covid-19 cases and 43 deaths on April 17.
- 3 /6
Karnataka recorded its biggest single-day spike of 14,859 cases on April 16.
- 4 /6
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 5,33,842, followed by Mysuru 60,974 and Ballari 41,853.
- 5 /6
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,41,054, followed by Mysuru 56,782 and Ballari 39,567.
- 6 /6
The total number of infections in the state currently stand at 11,41,998 and the death toll at 13,270.