News in Pics, April 23, 2022: Best pics from around the world
- 1 /7
Members of environmental organizations hold a protest against climate change on Earth Day in Mexico City. Credit: Reuters photo
- 2 /7
A demonstrator wrapped in an American flag holds a sign outside the IMF headquarters in Washington, DC, on April 22, 2022, as they protest the funds the IMF has given to the nation. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
An FBI tactical team deploys from an armored vehicle at the scene of a reported shooting and active shooter near Edmund Burke Middle School in the Cleveland Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington. Credit: Reuters photo
- 4 /7
Locals gather for a food distribution at the community centre of the village of Mala Rohan, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kharkiv region. Credit: Reuters photo
- 5 /7
Dorcas Lyoya, the mother of Patrick Lyoya, tosses flowers into his grave as he is laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Wyoming. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
A worker prepares the last details of a float before the first night of the Carnival parade at the Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: Reuters photo
- 7 /7
Iraq Shi'ite muslims place copies of the Quran on their heads during the holy month of Ramadan at the Imam Ali Shrine, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq. Credit: Reuters photo
In Pics | Return of the last-over hero: A look at Dhoni's last-minute magic
UPDATED : Apr 22 2022, 22:24 IST
MS Dhoni | Mumbai Indians | Sports News | Cricket news | IPL 2022 | Indian Premier League |
Five defeats from seven outings became a thing of the past after Dhoni turned back the clock to script a memorable three-wicket victory for CSK against Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Thursday, following a heart-stopping finish that saw him hit a four off the last ball of the game. Here's a look at how Dhoni led CSK to an epic win over MI.
- 1 /5
In Pics | Return of the last-over hero: A look at Dhoni's last-minute magic
- 2 /5
The great M S Dhoni turned back the clock to script a three wicket victory for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /5
Dhoni (28 not out off 13) batted like the finisher of his hey days to help CSK get the required 17 runs off the final over to win their second game of the season. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
He smashed a six and four off third and fourth ball off Jaydev Unadkat before maintaining his calm to put one past short-fine leg for the match-winning boundary. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
CSK were up against it with 48 runs off the last 24 balls and four wickets in hand but Dhoni with the help of Dwaine Pretorius (22 off 14 balls) ensured his team got over the line in an absolute humdinger. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - April 23, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 23 2022, 00:50 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - April 23, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: Trust your gut feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Lucky Colour: Gold Lucky Number: 8.
- 3 /13
Taurus: You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 3.
- 4 /13
Gemini: This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 5.
- 5 /13
Cancer: You are ready for the new and unusual! Big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 2.
- 6 /13
Leo: A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Lucky Colour: Fuchsia. Lucky Number: 6.
- 7 /13
Virgo: Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 4.
- 8 /13
Libra: A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past..Lucky Colour: Sea-green. Lucky Number: 9.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 7.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions will not lead to harmonious relationships. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 1.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: There will be a tendency to over-reach, resulting in stress and even discontent. Important to maintain a balance. Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 3.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: Don't let your partner put you down. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 6.
- 13 /13
Pisces: You do not feel very sharp, competitive, or aggressive now. A very promising opportunity or contact can occur today. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 8.
In Pics | 10 environmental changemakers from across India
UPDATED : Apr 22 2022, 13:33 IST
News | India News | Earth Day | Conservation efforts | conservation | conservationists |
On Earth Day, April 22, here we take a look at the 10 individuals from across India, who are taking significant steps toward our planet's conservation and restoration.
- 1 /11
Earth Day | 10 environmental changemakers from across India
- 2 /11
Purnima Burman Devi, the leader of the Hargila Army, working towards the protection of endangered Greater Adjutant Stork in Assam. Credit: Twitter/@StorkSister
- 3 /11
Bengaluru's Vani Murthy, popular as the worm queen of India, is known as the composting crusader of the country. Credit: Twitter/@vanimurthy
- 4 /11
Tejas Sidnal, founder of Carbon Craft Design, is famous for capturing carbon pollution and converting it into carbon tiles. Credit: Instagram/tejas.sidnal
- 5 /11
Delhi's Vidyut Mohan, a 2020 UNEP global changemaker & founder of Takachar, is converting waste farm residue into activated carbon. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /11
Thulasi Gowda, the 83-year-old known for being an old living encyclopedia of the trees and herbs of Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 7 /11
Varsha Raikwar, a young climate change radio reporter from Bundelkhand, who raises awareness around environment and cleanliness and climate change in rural areas. Credit: Twitter/@RadioBKD
- 8 /11
Venkatesh Charloo, a pioneering marine conservationist who is helping in coral restoration in Goa. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /11
Rukmani Katara, CEO of Durga Energy, is igniting a renewable energy revolution in rural India in Rajasthan. Credit: Twitter/@powered_in
- 10 /11
Aditya and Poonam Singh, a couple who are rewilding the private land on the outskirts of the Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve. Credit: Instagram/dickysingh & Instagram/poonamsingh1969
- 11 /11
Sonam Wangchuk, engineer and innovator, is the founding director of the Student's Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL). Credit: DH Pool Photo
In Pics | Celebrities who failed to run their own businesses
UPDATED : Apr 22 2022, 12:24 IST
News | India News | Celebrity | Business News |
Here we take a look at the successful celebrities whose business ventures failed to take off!
- 1 /11
In Pics | Celebrities who failed to run their own businesses
- 2 /11
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan faced a massive cash crunch in 1999 and was on the brink of bankruptcy when his company Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd (ABCL) faced a huge loss. His movies and reality show KBC helped him repay the amount. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /11
The ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar too tried his hand at business and opened a restaurant in 2002. The venture failed to take off as it didn’t receive a great response from customers and saw its closure two years later. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /11
Hollywood starlet Jennifer Lopez opened a restaurant called ‘Madres’, which is Spanish for mother, in Pasadena, California in 2002. Despite a star-studded opening, the restaurant failed to retain customers and was shut down after six struggling years. Credit: USA Today Sports
- 5 /11
Not many know that Shah Rukh Khan’s first production house ‘Dreamz Unlimited’ saw a premature death after facing huge financial losses. SRK opened this venture in partnership with his great friend Juhi Chawla. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
The 'Prince of Kolkata' Saurav Ganguly also tried his luck in business and opened a restaurant called 'The Food Pavilion' in Bengal. His restaurant too had a similar fate as Sachin’s and was shut down in 2011. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /11
Following the footsteps of Sachin and Ganguly, Virender Sehwag too opened an eatery in the capital called ‘Sehwag's Favourites’. Due to poor response from food enthusiasts, the restaurant was shut down. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /11
Taking his passion for fashion to another level, American rapper Kanye West started his own fashion line in 2009 with Pastelle. Just two days after photos of his fashion line were made public, the business was shut down. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /11
The Kardashian Sisters kick-started their own pre-paid credit card in 2008. Their financial product was called ‘The Kardashian Kard’. Due to very expensive maintenance, the invention failed to generate more consumers and was shut in no time. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /11
Just like his films, filmmaker Steven Spielberg opened a larger-than-life submarine-themed restaurant ‘Dive!’ in Los Angeles in 1994. The restaurant slowly lost its charm and failed to repeat its customers. Eventually, the restaurant closed its doors in 1999. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /11
Hollywood star Natalie Portman joined hands with designer Te Casan and launched a vegan-friendly footwear line. Customers found the price very high and they finally decided to close it due to very poor sales. Credit: AFP Photo