Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC tells CBI, ED do conduct fair, prompt probe into banking 'fraud' by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group

The bench said the court would like to have a status report every month.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 17:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 17:08 IST
India NewsCBISupreme CourtEDAnil Ambani

Follow us on :

Follow Us