News in Pics, December 4: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /8
Technical personnel at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center (BACC) in Beijing, watch as their lunar probe lifted off from the on moon Thursday night with a cargo of lunar samples on the first stage of its return to Earth. Credit: AP/PTI Photo Photo
- 2 /8
Fumigation drive being carried out at Ghazipur border, amid the coronavirus pandemic, during farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the new farm law. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /8
A firefighting helicopter drops water over the Bond Fire burning in the Silverado Canyon area of Orange County, near Irvine, California. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Two children play in a turned off fountain in the mostly empty Conservatory Garden section of Central Park during the COVID-19 pandemic in Manhattan, New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /8
Valeria Rivera, member of the self-managing NGO “Mama cultiva” (Mom grows), prepares medicinal cannabic oil with self-cultivated cannabis for an epileptic boy, at her home in Buenos Aires. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
Rohingyas who will be shifted to Bhasan Char island are seen onboard a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /8
Fans return to the Emirates Stadium in London, England for the first time since march in Arsenal's 4-1 win over SK Rapid Wien in the UEFA Europa League. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /8
West Indies' Shannon Gabriel (L) celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's Ross Taylor with teammate Jermaine Blackwood during the second day of the first test cricket match between New Zealand and West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Six most polluted cities in world | Where do you stand?
With pollution becoming an increasing concern for climate change, a real-time report by IQAir shows the top five most polluted cities in the world.
According to the report by the Swiss air quality technology company, till 9:21 pm, three Indian cities ranked in the top five of the most polluted cities in the world.
According to environmental experts and an earlier report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation, pollution is caused mostly by the transport sector and industries, and not just crop burning. Trans-boundary pollution is also not the main reason as the Met Department has confirmed that Punjab primarily experiences a westerly wave during winter.
The rankings may change as per the real-time evaluation.
- 1 /7
Five most polluted cities in the world. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar tops the list with 323 US AQI. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Delhi, India: Delhi ranks second with 298 US AQI. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
Lahore, Pakistan: Lahore is among the third most polluted cities in the world with 235 US AQI. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /7
Dhaka, Bangladesh: Dhaka is the fourth most polluted cities in the world with 209 US AQI. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Kolkata, India: Kolkata is the second Indian city to be on the top five list with 184 US AQI. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Mumbai, India: India's financial capital, Mumbai ranks 6th highest with 182 US AQI. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
These American corporations are advancing their diversity targets
Nasdaq on Wednesday became the first stock exchange on Wall Street to push the more than 3,000 companies listed on it to have more diverse boardrooms. But corporate America has already pledged to hire in a way that reflects the country’s diverse population better.
Major companies in the US advanced their diversity targets in 2020, in line with a push by governments and shareholders around the world.
- 1 /10
Major companies in the US advanced their diversity targets in 2020, in line with a push by governments and shareholders around the world. Credit: Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay
- 2 /10
The iPhone maker has pledged a $100 million to the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative to address racism in the workplace. Apple is also launching a new developer entrepreneur camp for Black developers. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
Social media giant Facebook announced in June 2020, that it will increase diversity in its leadership by at least 30% over the next 5 years. Facebook will also provide support worth $200 million for Black-owned businesses. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
Bill Gates' software giant has announced support worth $150 million for inclusion in its workplace along with a promise to double the number of Black and African American people in its senior management, a move which landed the company in trouble with the Labour department of the US government recently. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
Google’s parent company has set the target of increasing leadership representation of underrepresented groups by 30% in the company by 2025, along with a pledge of committing $175 million in funding to related businesses. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /10
The chipmaker wants to bring about more representation for women and minorities in senior roles in the next decade, the company said in its recent Corporate Responsibility report. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /10
Entertainment streaming giant Netflix will commit 2% of its cash holdings or up to $100 million initially towards institutions that directly support Black communities in the US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
In a blog post in October, Starbucks announced that people of colour would represent 30% of its corporate employees at all levels. It will also have people of colour occupy at least 40% of its retail and manufacturing jobs by 2025. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
Sports design company Adidas also aims to diversify its hiring and support the Black community such that a minimum of 30% of all its new positions are filled by Black and Latino people. It will also funnel funds worth $120 million to communities fighting racial injustice. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /10
Both CBS and NBC networks want to see minorities behind and in front of the camera. They have pledged that at least 50% of talent they hire will be BIPOC, which stands for Black, Indigenous or People of Colour. At least 25% of CBS’ budget will be allocated to BIPOC producers. Credit: Twitter/ @CBS/@NBC
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 3: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /8
Former French President Valery Giscard D'Estaing died at the age of 94, announced his entourage. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
A medic provides first aid to a farmer during the 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /8
Supporters of Zhou Xiaoxuan, a feminist figure who rose to prominence during China’s #MeToo movement two years ago, display posters as they wait for Zhou outside of the Haidian District People’s Court in Beijing in a sexual harassment case against one of China's best-known television hosts. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Activists Joshua Wong (R) and Ivan Lam (L) arrive at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in Hong Kong on December 2, 2020, after being sentenced after pleading guilty to inciting a rally during pro-democracy protests in 2019, deepening the crackdown against Beijing's critics. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
Rudy Guiliani and Trump's legal team are claiming widespread voter fraud in Michigan and other closely contested states. The hearing will not change results of the vote in Michigan, which has already been certified. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
Neymar (C) celebrates with teammates after he scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
Amazon workers and community allies demonstrate during a protest organized by New York Communities for Change and Make the Road New York in front of the Jeff Bezos' Manhattan residence in New York. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
Pro-democracy activists sit on inflatable ducks as they protest after the constitutional court's ruling on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's conflict of interest case, in Bangkok, Thailand. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics: Indian states that have started Covid-19 vaccine trials
Several states in the country have already started the Phase 3 trials of the coronavirus vaccine Covaxin manufactured by Indian pharma company Bharat Biotech. The trials involve 26,000 participants across 22 sites in the country, which began on November 16. It is currently the largest clinical trial conducted for a coronavirus vaccine in India. A few states recently commenced the trials for the vaccine including Karnataka, West Bengal, and Delhi. Many other states are all set to begin the trials.
- 1 /8
A woman holds a medical syringe and a small bottle labeled 'Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /8
The southern state of Karnataka began the Covaxin phase-3 trials on December 2 at Vydehi Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre. The vaccine will be given to the volunteers in two doses and the second dose will be administered on December 30. Credit: DH Photo
- 3 /8
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on December 2 inaugurated the launch of the Phase-3 regulatory trial of Covaxin at ICMR-NICED. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Trials in the state of Madhya Pradesh began on November 27 with People’s University in Bhopal chosen as the site. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /8
Trials began in the state of Gujarat on November 26 at Ahmedabad’s Sola Civil Hospital. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /8
Trials in Delhi began on November 26 at the AIIMS hospital. Dr M V Padma Srivastava, the chief of Neuroscience Centre at the premier institute, and three other volunteers received the first dose. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
Covaxin phase 3 trials in Haryana started on November 20 with home minister Anil Vij being the first volunteer to be administered a trial shot. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
The vaccine trials in Odisha began on November 20. It was administered on two recruits at the Preventive and Therapeutic Clinical trial Unit (PTCTU) at Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital. Credit: AFP Photo