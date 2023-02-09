News In Pics, February 9, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Feb 09 2023, 07:11 ISTUkraine | Volodymyr Zelenskyy | World news | Turkey-Syria Earthquake | Syria |
Rescue workers rest by a fire as others continue to dig through the rubble of a building in the rebel-held town of Jindayris on February 8, 2023, two days after a deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. - A leading United Nations official called for the facilitation of aid access to rebel-held areas in Syria's northwest, warning that relief stocks will soon be depleted. Credit: AFP Photo
People sit near a bonfire amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, on February 8, 2023, two days after a 7,8-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey. - Searchers were still pulling survivors on February 8 from the rubble of the earthquake that killed over 11,200 people in Turkey and Syria, even as the window for rescues narrowed. Credit: AFP Photo
France's President Emmanuel Macron (C), Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz react during a joint statement at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C-L) and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (C-R) arrive to meet Ukrainian troops being trained to command. Credit: AFP Photo
People react in mourning next to the rubble of collapsed buildings in Hatay, southeastern Turkey. Credit: AFP Photo
Iraqi farmer Saadoun Roumi, who has lost five of his 15 buffaloes to foot-and-mouth variant despite vaccinating his entire herd, stands at his farm in the village of Badush. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - February 9, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Feb 08 2023, 23:10 ISTPisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope |
Aries | You are filled with energy and raring to go at your job. You can win points with children if you take the time to show interest in their accomplishments. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | This a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini |You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer |There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk- taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy . This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important. | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars. | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | A response from that special one indicated, An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. . Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Put your efforts into work or money making ventures rather than your emotional life. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Confronting your emotions today changes everything. | Lucky Colour: Off-white | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Countries most prone to earthquakes
UPDATED : Feb 08 2023, 21:47 IST
Earthquakes | World news | Earthquake | Tremors |
Here is a list of the eight most earthquake-prone countries in the world, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
China tops the list of countries hit with highest amount of earthquakes. From 1900 to 2022, the country has reported 182 earthquakes. Credit: AFP Photo
Second on the list is Indonesia, a seismically active country with 161 quakes. The country witnesses shocks with over 6.0 magnitude almost every year and is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. Credit: AFP Photo
Iran has a long history of devastating earthquakes which has killed thousands over the years. It has witnessed 108 earthquakes from 1990 to 2022. The country was rocked by one of the worst quakes in 1990 which claimed over 40,000 lives. Credit: Reuters Photo
With 94 quakes, Japan ranks fourth on the list. Situated in the Pacific Ring of Fire, Japan is prone to tectonic activity and earthquakes. Credit: AFP Photo
United States is vulnerable to earthquakes due its unique geological landscape. The country has witnessed 77 quakes from 1990 to 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
Sixth on the list is Turkey which is located between the Balkans and Eastern Europe. The country is frequently hit by quakes due to its geographical location near several major fault lines. Credit: Reuters Photo
India has seen many powerful earthquakes and is the seventh most earthquake-prone countries in the world. The country has witnessed 57 strong quakes with one of the most deadly ones being the Gujarat earthquake in 2001. Credit: PTI Photo
Philippines is the eighth most earthquake-prone country in the world and has witnessed 52 strong earthquakes from 1990 to 2022. Due to its mountainous geography, earthquakes in Philippines also triggers massive landslides. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - February 8, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Feb 08 2023, 08:51 ISTPisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope |
Aries |You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future . | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus |Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini |You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer |You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let-down at some core-level. Today you are in a cranky mood and tend to nag a bit. Hold on ! | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo |A sibling is supportive and tries to make the day as easy as possible for you. An unexpected travel plan upsets your plans for the day. You could be invited to a black-tie affair that will give you the platform for networking. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo |Situations could easily get blown out of proportion if you have made unreasonable promises. You are ready to blow up and your stress level has gone into over drive. Avoid conflicts with in-laws or other family members. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra |A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio |upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Your social circuit is expanding, and a new horizons opening up. | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius |Physical activities will keep you fit. A business deal comes through. Overseas contract viable. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one.| Lucky Colour: Pista green | Lucky Number:3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
News In Pics, February 8, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Feb 08 2023, 06:39 ISTTurkey-Syria Earthquake | World news | Peru | US |
Damaged buildings and rescue operations are seen in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria February 7, 2023, in this screen grab taken from a social media video. Credit: White Helmets/Handout via REUTERS
A woman walks next to a police barricade on a street, as protests and roadblocks in Peru's southern Andes have hardened after Congress failed to bring forward elections, in Juliaca, Peru February 7, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Britain's Royal Mail presents the new King Charles definitive stamp. Credit: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialist Kaeturah Ramson inspects flowers ahead of this year's Valentine's Day at JFK Airport. Credit: Getty Images via AFP
People warm up around a fire following an earthquake in Antakya, Hatay Province,Turkey. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman walks by a chalk statement on cement in the Union Square area of New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo