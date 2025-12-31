Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

EAM Jaishankar hands over PM Modi's letter to BNP's Tarique Rahman

The top BNP leader died on Tuesday following a prolonged illness. The external affairs minister is representing India at Zia's funeral.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 10:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 10:20 IST
India NewsWorld newsNarendra ModiS JaishankarBangladeshBNPKhaleda Zia

Follow us on :

Follow Us