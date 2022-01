Just when the film fraternity was overcoming Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s separation, another high-profile celebrity couple, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s separation news has sent shockwaves in the film industry. On January 17 night, the couple made it to public that they’ve decided to end their 18-year of alliance. Here we take a peek at the adorable couple's journey.