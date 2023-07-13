News in Pics, July 13: Best photos from around the world
Children at play on a flooded road near the Red Fort as the swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A woman buys Ghost pepper, also known as 'bhut jolokia', at a market in Guwahati, Thursday
Pilgrims at Brarimarg on the way to the holy Amarnath shrine, in Baltal, Jammu & Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
A view of an explosion of a drone in the city during a Russian drone strike in Kyiv. Credit: Reuters Phoot
A church is pictured during sunset as a heat wave hits Europe, in Sancourt, France. Credit: reuters Photo
A view from an area of the Exhibition and Environmental Education Center 'Refugio Animal Cascada' during its opening day at San Alfonso area, in Santiago, Chile. Credit: reuters Photo
Lava spurts and flows after the eruption of a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 13, 2023
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Lucky Colour: Silver Lucky Number: 1
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Agreements, contracts, and joining your efforts with others successful. A person in authority may offer help. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): a perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 3
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open. Lucky Colour: mauve Lucky Number: 8
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): A friend needs your advice and support. However do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 6
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Sky-blue Lucky Number: 4
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Travel will result in new romantic attractions. You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Lucky Colour: silver Lucky Number: 2
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Lucky Colour: Green: Lucky Number:5
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Crimson Lucky Number: 6
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Amber Lucky Number: 4
In Pics | Tomato substitutes to be used as prices rise
UPDATED : Jul 12 2023, 17:01 IST
As tomato prices are rising across the nation, with some parts of India reportedly seeing a hike up to Rs 200 for one kg of the fruit, here's a look at some substitutes that can be used in the kitchen to replicate the flavours and colours of a tomato.
In Pics | Tomato substitutes to be used as prices rise
Many are switching from the whole fruit to canned puree as tomato prices rise. Credit: iStock Photo
Tamarind is also a flavour substitute for tomatoes. Credit: iStock Photo
Amchur or mango powder is yet another alternative which can be used instead of tomatoes. Credit: iStock Photo
While capsicum or bell peppers can't substitute the taste of tomatoes, they can be used to add the red colour to dishes. Credit: iStock
News in Pics, July 12: Best photos from around the world
Leaders pose for a group photo, along with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Credit: Reuters
Children read books that they borrowed, at Mohamed Abdel Aziz's house which has been turned into a free learning centre for village students who lack access to cultural services and activities, at Bishet Amer village in the Sharqia Governorate, north of Cairo. Credit: Reuters Photo
Floodwaters of the swollen Badi Nadi river inundates a locality, in Patiala district. Credit: PTI
A vendor sorts tomatoes at Azadpur Mandi, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Tomato prices are soaring across the country. Credit: PTI Photo
omen plays with mud after the completion of rice sapling planting, at Uttarpara village in Baksa district of Assam.
Visitors at a Lupinus flower garden near the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. Credit: PTI
Seagulls chase a bald eagle from their nesting areas in the West End next to Stanley Park in Vancouver, British Columbia. credit: reuters Photo
Rain causes extensive damage in Punjab and Haryana
rains | Chandigarh | News | India News | Punjab | Flood |
Rain in Haryana and Punjab abated after three days of onslaught even as several parts still remained flooded and the death toll due to rain-related incidents mounted to 15. The days-long rain has left behind a trail of destruction with properties worth crores destroyed and farmlands flooded.
Rain causes extensive damage in Punjab and Haryana
Relief measures under way in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday as several parts of the states remained flooded following incessant rains in the past three days. Credit: PTI Photo
In Punjab, nearly 10,000 people have so far been evacuated in Patiala, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, SBS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, officials said. Credit: PTI Photo
The weather remained clear at most places for the second day in the region on Wednesday after three days of incessant rains. Credit: PTI Photo
According to government data, the death toll due to rain-related incidents in the two states is 15 which include seven deaths in Haryana. Credit: PTI Photo
The heavy rainfall has left behind a trail of destruction with properties worth crores destroyed and farmlands flooded. Credit: PTI Photo
A man looks inside a car, that was washed away in floodwater, from which three bodies were found, at village Toga near Chandigarh. Credit: PTI Photo
A section of a road caved in due to heavy monsoon rains in Chandigarh. Credit: PTI Photo
Relief measures under way in the affected areas of the two states. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian Army personnel rescue people stuck in a flooded residential area after an increase in the water level of Badi Nadi river following heavy monsoon rain, in Patiala. Credit: PTI Photo
Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku holds a baby during a rescue operation at the flood-affected areas following heavy monsoon rains. Credit: Twitter/@Sushilrinku_13
Vehicles make their way on a waterlogged road amid heavy monsoon rains in Chandigarh. Credit: PTI Photo
Floodwaters of the swollen Badi Nadi river inundates a locality in Patiala. Credit: PTI Photo