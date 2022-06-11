News in Pics, June 11, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (L) makes a young friend during a visit to the Royal Cornwall Show at The Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge, south west England. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim (L) falls after playing a shot during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan International Cricket Stadium in Multan. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Participants march during the annual Pride Parade in Israel's Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A plane, pictured from Benahavis, dumps fire retardant onto a wildfire at the Sierra Bermeja mountain range, province of Malaga. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
A police officer looks on as an Muslim boy offers Friday prayers at the Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
A masked Palestinian youth wearing a bandana showing an assault rifle swings a slingshot while hurling stones during clashes with Israeli forces following a demonstration against the establishment of Israeli outposts, in Beit Dajan, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Spectators attend the Kirin Cup football match between Japan and Ghana at Noevir Stadium in Kobe. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 11, 2022
- 1 /13
- 2 /13
Aries | A sudden change or disruption is possible, but this will only help you to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on .In relationships, it indicates a false sense of security or self-importance | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Curb a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Financial matters are emphasized. Increase in your financial status – either through your effort or someone close to you. Finances may be good, but hangers-on will be more. Don’t be eager to part with your cash | Lucky Colour: Coffee-Brown | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | You can't go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Disorganisation and lack of information frustrates you. Travel plans may misfire, while contact with children emphasised. Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Minor accidents could cause trauma and major setbacks. Get to your physician for health problems today. You are erratic and your mood swings may make you isolated | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gujarat's Kshama Bindu marries self; pics surface
After creating a nationwide buzz with her announcement that she would be marrying herself, Vadodara resident Kshama Bindu preponed the event and tied the knot with herself three days before the scheduled date. Bindu, 24, said she performed 'sologamy' (self-marriage), the `first in the country', at her house in Vadodara's Gotri area on June 8.
- 1 /6
Gujarat's Kshama Bindu marries self; pics surface
- 2 /6
Gujarat-based Kshama Bindu performed 'sologamy' (self-marriage) at her house in Vadodara's Gotri area recently and became the first person in the country to do so. Credit: Instagram/kshamachy
- 3 /6
Bindu was seen wearing bridal make-up, 'mehndi' and a saree, and taking part in rituals in front of the sacred fire. Credit: Instagram/kshamachy
- 4 /6
Earlier, she had planned to marry herself at a temple near her house on June 11 and arranged for a priest to solemnise the marriage with traditional Vedic rituals, but changed the plans after the priest backed off. Credit: Instagram/kshamachy
- 5 /6
She had also organised 'Haldi' and 'Mehendi' functions which was a very private affair with very few of her friends present. Credit: Instagram/kshamachy
- 6 /6
Kshama Bindu poses for the photographers during her mehendi ceremony. Credit: Instagram/kshamachy
Protests erupt across India over remarks by former BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed
Protests erupted in several cities in India over the controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal against Prophet Mohammed. Protests were held in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states. At some places, protestors were seen holding placards after the Friday congregational prayers.
- 1 /11
Protests across India over remarks by BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /11
Protests were reported at several places across India on Friday against the inflammatory statements of suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /11
Police fired in air besides resorted to lathi-charge to control the mob which spilled out on the road after Friday prayers and pelted stones and shouted slogans at some places. In this photo, a policemen is seen detaining a protestor in Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /11
At some places, protestors were seen holding placards after the Friday congregational prayers. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /11
Kashmiri traders are seen carrying out a protest in Srinagar demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /11
Hundreds of Muslims are seen raising slogans against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after Friday prayers at Tile Wali Masjid, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /11
Not just men, but women in large numbers were also seen staging the protest against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /11
At a few places, effigies were burnt while protestors demanded Nupur and Jindal's arrest. In this photo, Jamila Milia Islamia students are seen burning the effigies while staging a protest. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
Protestors are seen holding placards as they protest in Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /11
Muslims in large numbers are seen raising slogans against Nupur Sharma after Friday prayers at Tile Wali Masjid, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /11
Jamia Millia Islamia university students protest outside the campus, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
IPL Media Rights 2023-2027: Top contenders in the race
As the world's largest Internet company, Amazon, pulls out of the Indian Premier League for 2023-2027 media rights, here we take a look at the big players who will lock horns for the rights to stream cash-rich league. The IPL rights had been estimated to fetch an unprecedented Rs 65,000 crores.
- 1 /8
IPL Media Rights 2023-2027: Top contenders in the race
- 2 /8
TV18-Viacom: Reliance-backed TV18-Viacom (Sports-18) is one of the top contenders who are likely to walk away with the rights. Credit: Viacom
- 3 /8
Disney+ Hotstar: The country's largest broadcaster is likely to give a tough fight to the competitors. Credit: Disney Hotstar
- 4 /8
Sony Pictures Network (SPN): Sony Pictures Network, which already has a significant portfolio of international cricket rights, will fight it off to gain media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sony Pictures Network bagged the IPL media rights in 2008 for a period of 10 years with a bid of Rs 8,200 crore. Credit: Sony Pictures
- 5 /8
Times Internet: The digital arm of the largest media conglomerate in India, Times Group, has submitted the Technical Bid and has the potential to upset its fellow competitors in the bid. Credit: Times Internet
- 6 /8
ZEE: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEE), the world's leading Indian Television Network, has also joined the race and is expected to heat up the IPL media rights bid. Credit: Zee Group
- 7 /8
SuperSport: South Africa's SuperSport has shown interest and might surprise by fetching the 2023-2027 media rights. Credit: SuperSport
- 8 /8
FunAsia: North America's media giant Funasia also entered the bidding process for the Indian Premier League multi-crore media rights. Credit: FAN