News in Pics, March 19: Best photos from around the world
A delivery man (L in blue) is seen arriving to deliver an order outside of a locked down neighbourhood after the detection of new cases of Covid-19 in Huangpu district, in Shanghai. Credit: AFP Photo
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (L) being greeted by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs , in the capital Abu Dhabi. Credit: AFP Photo
People are seen as they cross the Medyka Polish-Ukrainian border crossing. Credit: AFP Photo
The International Space Station (ISS) crew of Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis ?atveev and Sergei Korsakov walk before boarding the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft prior to the launch at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Credit: AFP Photo
Residents take refuge in a metro station, being used as bomb shelter in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
Women in Bengaluru play with water and colours on the occasion of Holi. Credit: DH Photo/M S Manjunath
A view of a reddish full moon on the occasion of 'Panguni Uthiram' at the Tri-Sea point, in Kanyakumari. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - March 19, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You may not be prepared to lose friends or alienate loved ones, so dispense with your stubborn nature lately. Try to satisfy both of your needs. Sudden romantic connections may be short lived. Be careful not to come on too strongly | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Fitness or weight loss programs will help your self esteem. Plan events like camping or white water rafting. You should be getting into self-improvement projects. Do your best, but don't make too many promises or you may exhaust yourself | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Make sure that you get legal matters checked out thoroughly. Health problems may prevail if you haven't been getting enough rest. Use your creative talent in order to accomplish your goals | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 5
Cancer | Unexpected expenses for the house crop up, like repairs and maintenance. An old friend comes calling with an interesting offer. Get in touch with your inner self through meditation, prayer and service | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | It is a good day for you to make amends to an old friend, revenge is a dish best eaten cold. So let bygones be bygones, and you extend a hand in friendship | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | You are feeling good, and are at your charming best. Work gets top priority though from you, and if a colleague or tow is feeling threatened, what can you do! Money flow seems budgetary, so try not to swipe that card or indulge in luxury items | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Some of your new friends may not be that trustworthy. Don't give out any personal information that you don't want spread around. Watch for empty promises that may give you false hope | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | You'll find travel or involvement in large groups gratifying. Short trips will prove to be more fruitful than you imagined. Someone in your family may bring about major changes in your usual routine | Lucky Colour: Crimson | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sahittarius | Don't rely on others to do your work. You will get out of shape easily if you don't keep on top of things. Don't be too eager to buy things for those who really don't deserve it | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Try to make peace with an old friend. Sometimes the past is best forgotten and a new path forged. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
BSF Jawans celebrate Holi with great zeal; See Pics
UPDATED : Mar 18 2022, 19:50 IST
While the whole nation is celebrating Holi, BSF Jawans away from homes, celebrated the festival of colours with their colleagues at the border. Here we bring some pictures of BSF Jawans celebrating the festival of colours with great passion.
BSF Jawans celebrate Holi with great zeal; See Pics Credit: AFP Photo
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers apply colours as they celebrate Holi at the India-Pakistan border of Golpattan, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
Jawans were also clicked dancing to the dhol beats while celebrate the festival of colour. Credit: AFP Photo
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers sing songs and dance as they play Holi at the Indo-Pak border of Golpattan, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
Daubed in colours BSF Jawans were seen celebrating the festival with great zeal. Credit: PTI Photo
BSF Jawans sing and dance as they celebrate Holi in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
On the outskirts of Agartala, BSF Jawans were seen celebrating the festival with the Border Guard of Bangladesh. Credit: PTI Photo
Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard of Bangladesh apply colours during the Holi festival, on the outskirts of Agartala. Credit: PTI Photo
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel play with colours at battalion headquarter in Ajnala village, some 28 Km from Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
Here's how Punjabi celebs celebrated Holi; See Pics
UPDATED : Mar 18 2022, 19:49 IST
Celebrities from Haryana and Punjab graced Jogender Singh's Holi party which was celebrated with great pomp in Rohtak. The festival saw some well-known celebrities from showbiz and politicians from Haryana and Punjab gracing the occasion. Take a look at the pictures...
Here's how Punjabi celebs celebrated Holi; See Pics Credit: Special Arrangement
The festival of colours, Holi, was celebrated with great pomp in the house of Dr. Jogender Singh, Founder of OPJS University in Rohtak. Celebrities and politicians from Punjab and Haryana were seen catching on to the Holi vibe at his party. Credit: Special Arrangement
Anamika Baba shakes her legs with Ajay Hooda at the Holi party. Credit: Special Arrangement
Vindu Dara Singh arrives in style for Jogender Singh's Holi party. Credit: Special Arrangement
Stand-up comedian Khayali Saharan gestures as he arrives for Jogender Singh's party in Rohtak. Credit: Special Arrangement
Anamika Baba and Ajay Hooda pose together for a photo. Credit: Special Arrangement
Actor Rubby Chauhan strikes an animated pose during Jogender Singh's Holi party. Credit: Special Arrangement
Punjabi actress Sheeba looks radiant in white at Jogender Singh's Holi party. Credit: Special Arrangement
TV actress Shilpa Raizada gets clicked during Jogender Singh's Holi party in Rohtak. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sonali Phogat poses as she arrives for Jogender Singh's Holi party. Credit: Special Arrangement
Happy Holi 2022! See how the stars are celebrating the festival of colours
UPDATED : Mar 18 2022, 19:55 IST
Holi celebrations began with fervour as celebrities took to social media and gave a glimpse of how they celebrated the festival of colours.
Happy Holi 2022! See how the stars are celebrating
Mouni Roy, who is celebrating her first Holi post-marriage, took to social media and shared a series of photos where she was seen playing Holi with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Credit: Instagram/imouniroy
Celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated Holi with their family. Katrina took to Instagram and posted a selfie from her intimate celebrations. Credit: Instagram/katrinakaif
Anupam Kher celebrated Holi with 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi. Credit: Twitter/@AnupamPKher
Actor Shanvi Sri was seen celebrating Holi with full enthusiasm. Credit: Instagram/shanvisri
Soha Ali Khan celebrated the festival of colours with her daughter Inaaya and friends. Credit: Instagram/sakpataudi
Actor Sharath Padmanabh also shared a series of pictures with his face smeared with colours to wish fans on Holi. Credit: Instagram/sharath_padmanabh
Cricketer Mayank Agarwal posted an adorable picture and wished everyone a Happy Holi! Credit: Instagram/mayankagarawal
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan treated his fans to a beautiful throwback picture with his wife Jaya Bachchan to wish everyone on Holi. Credit: Instagram/amitabhbachchan
Actor Kishen Bilagali posted a splashy picture to wish his fans on Holi. Credit: Instagram/ kishenbilagali
Bhavana Menon went down memory lane and posted these working stills from her film Bhajarangi 2 to wish everyone on Holi. Credit: Instagram/bhavzmenon
Women's national cricket team, who are in New Zealand for ICC ODI World Cup, celebrated Holi in Auckland. Credit: Instagram/indiancricketteam
Arjun Rampal posted a lovely family photo to wish fans on Holi. Credit: Instagram/rampal72