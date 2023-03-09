News in Pics, March 9, 2023: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Mar 09 2023, 03:56 IST
Ukrainian combat medics evacuate a wounded Ukrainian serviceman from the front line near Bakhmut. Credit: AFP Photo
A van burns in the centre of Athens during a nationwide day of mass strikes and protests over the country's worst rail tragedy. Credit: AFP Photo
Women take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women to mark the International Women's Day in Pristina. Credit: AFP Photo
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) give a joint statement following their meeting in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
Ruth Kavere (L), 65, demonstrates to use a mosquito net with her granddaughter Faith, 3, who completed doses through the world’s first malaria vaccine (RTS, S) pilot program, at home in Mukuli. Credit: AFP Photo
Artists dressed as goddess Radha dance along with devotees during celebrations for Holi, the Hindu spring festival of colours, at a temple in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
South Africa's Aiden Markram watches the ball after playing a shot during the first day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and West Indies at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - March 9, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Mar 09 2023, 00:24 IST
Today's Horoscope - March 9, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let-down at some core-level. Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much, and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. Lucky colour: Brown. Lucky number: 1.
Taurus | Your artistic/creative self is evolving and you feel the need to express yourself today. Find a suitable platform for your creativity. Enrolling in an art school, music school or whatever is your forte is recommended. Lucky colour: Gold. Lucky number: 4.
Gemini | Resist any idle chatter. Help if you can, but more than likely it will be sufficient just to listen. You may have been too agreeable to someone who just wanted to use you. Financial investments that deal with joint money can be extremely prosperous. Lucky colour: Beige. Lucky number: 7.
Cancer | You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Lucky colour: Cream. Lucky number: 8.
Leo | A disappointment or setback you have experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and cannot trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Do not wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Lucky colour: Fuchsia. Lucky number: 3.
Virgo | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won’t feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn’t do. Lucky colour: Bronze. Lucky number: 2.
Libra | Follow your impulses, push for growth at work. Love life blooms, but caution advised. Your stress level seems to be high due to the unrealistic expectations placed on you. Keep cool. Lucky colour: Red. Lucky number: 5.
Scorpio | You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. You will work well with groups and institutions. Lucky colour: Caramel. Lucky number: 9.
Sagittarius | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky colour: Gold. Lucky number: 6.
Capricorn | Try not to be overly emotional today. You are thinking from your heart rather than your head, and so unable to being objective in your decisions. Remember you need a clear head to reach the winning post. Lucky colour: Silver. Lucky number: 8.
Aquarius | Don’t let your partner put demands on you. Ideas may sound good, but be careful if people are just looking for handouts. Too much work and no play will not only result in fatigue and frustration but also loneliness, too. Lucky colour: Olive-green. Lucky number: 7.
Pisces | Be careful that someone is not telling you tales and leading you down the garden path. This is a great day for a family outing or get-together. Family ties get strengthened .Children give joy.Lucky colour: Blue-green. Lucky number: 4.
Holi 2023: India celebrates the festival of colours with great zeal
UPDATED : Mar 08 2023, 22:27 IST
Festival | India News | Holi |
One of the most important Hindu festivals, Holi, which signifies the arrival of spring and the end of the winter season was celebrated across the country with great zeal and enthusiasm. Check out the photos of celebrations across the country, here:
Holi 2023: India celebrates the festival of colours with great zeal
Devotees pray as they are sprayed with coloured water at a temple's premises, during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
People daubed in colours dance as they celebrate Holi, the spring festival of colours, in Prayagraj. Credit: AFP Photo
People play with colours during celebrations of Holi festival at Khasa Kothi in Jaipur. Credit: PTI Photo
An artist dressed as goddess Radha dance along with devotees during celebrations for Holi, the Hindu spring festival of colours, at a temple in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
People celebrate the festival with colours, Holi, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
People throw water colour on each other as they celebrate 'Kodamar Holi', in Beawar, Rajasthan. Credit: PTI Photo
People celebrate Holi festival with colours, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
People play with colours during Holi festival, in Nadia, West Bengal. Credit: PTI Photo
Foreign tourists play with colours during celebrations of Holi festival at Khasa Kothi in Jaipur. Credit: PTI Photo
People smeared in colours chant slogans as they celebrate Holi, in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo
Revelers daubed in colours dance as they celebrate Holi, in Prayagraj. Credit: AFP Photo
Daubed in colours, people groove to foot tapping numbers during Holi celebrations, in Prayagraj. Credit: AFP Photo
Revelers smeared with 'Gulal' celebrate the spring festival of colours, Holi, in Guwahati. Credit: AFP Photo
Devotees gets showered with coloured water at a temple's premises, during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
CRPF personnel dance as they celebrate Holi festival, at a camp in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
Holi 2023: Political leaders celebrate the festival of colours
UPDATED : Mar 08 2023, 21:23 IST
India News | Holi
From Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, President of India Droupadi Murmu, to Union ministers Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar, here's a look at how politicians celebrated the Holi 2023.
Holi 2023: Political leaders celebrate the festival of colours
Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat during Holi celebrations, in Ahmedabad. Credit: Twitter/@MEAIndia
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sings as his wife Sadhna Singh looks on during Holi celebrations at his residence in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with BJP workers and supporters during Holi celebrations at his residence in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo during Holi celebrations at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence, in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrates Holi with locals in Shimla. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel during Holi celebrations, in Ahmedabad. Credit: Twitter/@MEAIndia
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dances during Holi celebrations, in Shimla. Credit: PTI Photo
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also seen celebrating Holi with his supporters in Mumbai. Credit: Twitter/@mieknathshinde
Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi celebrates Holi at his residence in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during 'Bhagwan Narsingh Shobhaytra' organised on the occasion of Holi, in Gorakhpur. Credit: PTI Photo
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo watches a performance during Holi celebrations at his residence, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav plays flute during Holi festival celebrations at his residence in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
President Droupadi Murmu during the Holi celebrations with students of various schools, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
Minister of Law and Justice of India Kiren Rijiju during Holi celebrations at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence, in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@KirenRijiju
News in Pics, March 8, 2023: Best photos from around the world
A crane is deployed to lift a derailed train at the scene of a railroad accident in the city of Qalyub in Qalyub province, in Egypt's Nile delta region north of the capital. Credit: AFP Photo
The wreckage of an Italian Air Force U-208 airplane is seen on the ground after collides on with another airplane in Guidonia, around 30 km south-est Rome during a training session. Credit: AFP Photo
People ride a motorcycle in a street next to the rubble of collapsed buildings in Hatay. Credit: AFP Photo
Protesters participate in a demonstration in Lyon, central eastern France. Credit: AFP Photo
People sing the Ukrainian national anthem during a ceremony for slain Ukrainian volunteers Yuriy Horovets, Maksym Mykhaylov, Taras Karpyuk, and Bohdan Lyagov in the Independence Square in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffins of Ukrainian volunteers Yuriy Horovets, Maksym Mykhaylov, Taras Karpyuk, and Bohdan Lyagov after a ceremony in the Independence Square in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
A man shouts at a police water truck driver during clashes with policemen during a demonstration in Lyon, central eastern France. Credit: AFP Photo