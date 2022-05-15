News in Pics, May 15: Best photos from around world
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Norway's Casper Ruud. Credit: Reuters Photo
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin. Credit: AFP Photo
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke at a plastic granulation factory at Narela, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
BJP supporters during a public meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, organised to mark the end of the second phase of Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay's 'Praja Sangrama Yatra'. Credit: PTI Photo
Liverpool's fans celebrate after they win the English FA Cup final football match between Chelsea and Liverpool, at Wembley stadium, in London. Credit: AFP Photo
Abortion rights activists and supporters march outside of the Austin Convention Center where the American Freedom Tour with former President Donald Trump is being held on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - May 15, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - May 15, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: You are in a confrontational mood with your colleagues today. Look for a mature person to guide you. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. Try not to judge new faces harshly. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 9
Taurus: Your communication skills will bring you popularity and increased self-esteem. Peer pressure is putting a heavy burden on your shoulders, but you need to hold onto your principles and not give in. You know what is right, so hold on. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 2
Gemini: Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 7
Cancer: The time has come when you need to live in the present. The universe beckons, and has a plan for you. You are undecided about the path to choose. But things have a way of falling into place, you just need to trust. Friends are giving you a hard time right now, demanding more of your time and attention than possible. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3
Leo: You will be tempted to take a few risks and explore further afield than usual. However, there is not much harm in anything you do today. Travel for pleasure and romance is especially highlighted. | Lucky Colour: Pista-Green | Lucky Number: 7
Virgo: Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much, and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. | Lucky Colour: Cherry-red | Lucky Number: 5
Libra: Difficulties with peers could be unnerving but as far as work is concerned you have been putting up a good show. Jealousy at work is common, and look out for a detractor who is bad-mouthing you today. | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio: You may not be prepared to lose friends or alienate loved ones, so dispense with your stubborn nature lately. Try to satisfy both of your needs. Sudden romantic connections may be short lived. Be careful not to come on too strong. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 2
Sagittarius: Today you may get to hear about an investment plan that interests you. A savings scheme is good, but clarify all the pertinent points and read the fine print before you sign on the dotted line. A loved one is elusive, and your nerves are a bit frayed. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 8
Capricorn: Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much, and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius: Keep your cool as an associate is fault-finding and criticises you overtly. Don’t get mad, get even – and stun him/her with a dynamic work proposition. | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 7
Pisces: Patience goes a long way. Nothing goes as planned. Minor interruptions prevent you from doing what you had in mind, Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 8
News in Pics, May 14: Best photos from around world
Fire Brigade personnel douse a massive fire which broke out at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, in West Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Funeral of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem. Credit: Reuters Photo
People look at Little Amal, a 3.5-meter puppet which is an international symbol of child refugees in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Credit: AFP Photo
Afghans hold placards as they gather to demand help from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for asylum abroad. Credit: AFP Photo
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - May 14, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - May 14, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 5
Taurus: you need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 3
Gemini: You can bring projects you've been on for awhile to some fruition. You may be called upon to show leadership for others. Keep an eye on your legal affairs and watch out for a new romance! | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 8.
Leo: Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 4
Virgo: A friend needs your advice and support. However do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 7
Libra: You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius: Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 2
Capricorn:Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 5
Aquarius: It is time to develop a new image of yourself and do away with the societal masks that have been imposed upon you. You need to avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 8
Pisces: Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise | Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 6
Today's Horoscope - May 13, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - May 13, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. The nature and scope of your daily work increases. A good time to seek employment or begin a new project. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 7.
Taurus: Emotions seem more manageable now. Family matters and home life better. Your significant other still combative, though. Mixed trends affect your social picture now. a friend may cause you some concern. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 4.
Gemini: An overdue promotion or rise in salary indicated. Home situation still tricky, with hair-trigger tempers all round. Try not to be impatient with others tonight if they let you down. A junket possible. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 3.
Cancer: Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 2.
Leo: Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 5.
Virgo: You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 6.
Libra: You can't go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 8.
Scorpio: A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 9.
Sagittarius: Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 7.
Capricorn: You are ready for the new and unusual! Good day for public relations and sales. Stop and give yourself a break before you burn out. An unexpected guest or information will come your way. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 1.
Aquarius: New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. A friend or person in authority may help or present a beneficial opportunity. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 5.
Pisces: Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. After a hard day, a well-deserved rest recommended. If you want to get away, today is favourable. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 2.