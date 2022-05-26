News in Pics, May 26: Best photos from across the world
Catholic faithful attend a Mass at at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde Texas, on May 25, 2022, one day after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary school. Credit: AFP Photo
Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan's key opposition party, in Islamabad. Credit: AP Photo
US servicemembers gather for a group photo in Times Square, as part of 'Fleet Week' celebrations in New York. Credit: AFP Photo
People rest and have picnics at a park, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing. Credit: Reuters Photo
US flags, across New York Bay from the Statue of Liberty, fly at half-mastat Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, on May 25, 2022, as a mark of respect for the victims of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Credit: AFP Photo
Jury member Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes. Credit: AP Photo
In Pics | Ten highest-paid athletes in the world (2022)
UPDATED : May 25 2022, 22:07 IST
Here's a look at the highest-earning athletes and their annual earnings, according to Forbes.
In Pics | Ten highest-paid athletes in the world (2022)
Rank 10| Name - Giannis Antetoukounmpo (Greece) | Sport - Basketball| Earnings - $80.9 million. Credit: Instagram/giannis_an34
Rank 09| Name - Tom Brady (United States) | Sport - American Football| Earnings - $83.9 million. Credit: Instagram/tombrady
Rank 08| Name - Canelo Alvarez (Mexico) | Sport - Boxing| Earnings - $90 million. Credit: Instagram/canelo
Rank 07| Name - Roger Federer (Switzerland) | Sport - Tennis| Earnings - $90.7 million. Credit: Instagram/rogerfederer
Rank 06| Name - Kevin Durant (United States) | Sport - Basketball| Earnings - $92.1 million. Credit: Instagram/easymoneysniper
Rank 05| Name - Stephen Curry (United States) | Sport - Basketball| Earnings - $92.8 million. Credit: Instagram/stephencurry30
Rank 04| Name - Neymar (Brazil) | Sport - Soccer| Earnings - $95 million. Credit: Instagram/neymarjr
Rank 03| Name - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) | Sport - Soccer| Earnings - $115 million. Credit: Instagram/cristiano
Rank 02| Name - LeBron James (United States) | Sport - Basketball| Earnings - $121.2 million. Credit: Instagram/kingjames
Rank 01| Name - Lionel Messi (Argentina) | Sport - Soccer| Earnings - $130 million. Credit: Instagram/leomessi
Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone sparkles in orange frill gown, pics go viral!
UPDATED : May 25 2022, 14:50 IST
Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone's fashion game was on point at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival as she wowed everyone with her red carpet look at the screening of the film "L'innocent".
Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone sparkles in orange frill gown, pics go viral! Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone sparkled in an orange frill gown on Day 7 of the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival as she wowed everyone with her red carpet look at the screening of the film 'L'innocent.' Credit: Reuters Photo
The audience was in awe of Deepika as her fashion was on point. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Deepika's million-dollar smile is sure to melt everyone. Credit: Reuters Photo
Jury members of the 75th Cannes Film Festival pose together for a photo-op. Credit: Reuters Photo
Deepika looked like a vision to behold in an orange frill gown. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Deepika also took to her social media and shared a few pictures and her followers went gee-wiz. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukonev
Deepika let her outfit do all the talking and opted for a minimal make up with the accessories. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Deepika Padukone gets clicked on her arrival for the screening of the film 'The Innocent (L'Innocent)'. Credit: AFP Photo
Fans go gaga over SRK's look at LG's event
UPDATED : May 25 2022, 21:34 IST
Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan's pictures from his visit to the national capital for an event created quite a stir on the internet. Take a look...
Fans go gaga over SRK's look at LG's event
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan graced an event in New Delhi for the electronic brand LG for which he is the brand ambassador. Credit: AFP Photo
Dressed in a black suit, SRK was seen making a grand entry on the stage. Moments after the event, his photos and videos from the event were widely circulated on social media. Credit: AFP Photo
SRK's pictures from the event made his fans go weak in the knees. Credit: PTI Photo
SRK's appearance melted fans' hearts and netizens took to social media to praise his look. One of his fans wrote, ” Enough to make us skip a heartbeat. The SRK Pose!”. Credit: AFP Photo
SRK also won audiences’ hearts with his signature pose while interacting with the media at the event. Credit: AFP Photo
Shah Rukh Khan speaks during an event to launch a new range of televisions by LG Electronics in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
SRK gets clicked on the stage during the launch event of LG's new range of televisions in Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles during the LG event in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
SRK blows kisses as he gets clicked during the event. Credit: AFP Photo
Texas School Shooting: Man kills 19 kids, 2 teachers
UPDATED : May 25 2022, 12:50 IST
A teenage shooter opened fire killing killed at least 19 children and two adults in a rural Texas elementary school, in the deadliest American school shooting since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary a decade ago.
Texas School Shooting: Man kills 19 kids, 2 teachers
A teenage gunman killed 18 students and two adults at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday. Credit: Reuters Photo
The massacre took place just before noon at Robb Elementary School, where second through fourth-graders in Uvalde, a small city west of San Antonio, were preparing to start summer break this week. Credit: AFP Photo
Reportedly, two teachers were killed, and several other children were wounded. Credit: Reuters Photo
The gunman, whom the authorities identified as an 18-year-old man who had attended a nearby high school, was armed with several weapons, officials said. Credit: Reuters Photo
“He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference. Credit: Reuters Photo
As terrified parents in Uvalde waited for word of their children’s safety and law enforcement officials raced to piece together how the attack had transpired, the mass shooting was deepening national political debate over gun laws and the prevalence of weapons. Credit: AFP Photo
Two women hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas. Credit: AFP Photo
People get emotional as they wait outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas. Credit: Reuters Photo
Across the street from the school, state troopers were scattered across the school lawn and an ambulance idled with its lights flashing. Credit: Reuters Photo
In a brief address from the White House, President Joe Biden became emotional as he reflected on the attack and called for action, but did not advocate for a particular policy or vote. “It’s just sick,” he said of the sorts of weapons that are easily available in the United States and used in mass shootings. “Where in God’s name is our backbone, the courage to do more and then stand up to the lobbies? It’s time to turn this pain into action,” said Biden. Credit: AFP Photo