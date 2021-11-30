News in Pics, Nov 30: Best pics from around the world
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi poses after being awarded the the Ballon d'Or award during the 2021 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
Bolivian President Luis Arce is pictured during a demonstration in support of the government, in La Paz. Credit: AFP Photo
Sun Yingsha of China plays the ball against Hina Hayata and Mima Ito of Japan during the women's doubles final during the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals at George R. Brown Convention Center. Credit: USA Today Sports
US Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) (R) talks to reporters after leaving the Senate Chamber at the Capitol. Credit: AFP Photo
Travellers arrive at the international terminal at Sydney Airport, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Sydney, Australia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Sarah Ransome departs the court on the first day of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 30, 2021
Aries | You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network.| Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally| Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don’t let anyone take you for granted.| Lucky Colour: Velvet-black | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks.| Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. | Lucky Colour: Saffron| Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves. | Lucky Colour: Pearl| Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Much can be gained by being patient and exercising restraint at the domestic level. Ego clashes must be avoided. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. | Lucky Colour: Cream| Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time. A good phase to put your point of view across. Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems.| Lucky Colour: Saffron| Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Circumstances likely to test your will-power and self-confidence. Learn to cope, using tact and diplomacy rather than being aggressive. Do not get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans.| Lucky Colour: Bronze| Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically.| Lucky Colour: Honey| Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Overwork and stress can affect health. A good day to unwind and communicate with friends. Cash slow. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel.| Lucky Colour: Gold| Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Partnerships or contacts from abroad may pan out. Travel plans need care. A lucky phase on the whole. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues.| Lucky Colour: Blue green| Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Antim star Salman Khan visits Sabarmati Ashram, try hands on Charkha; see pics
UPDATED : Nov 29 2021, 19:51 IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a surprise visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad airport on November 29, 2021. During his brief stay, he tried his hands on the charkha.
Antim star Salman Khan visits Sabarmati Ashram, try hands on Charkha; see pics
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a surprise visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad airport on November 29, 2021. Credit: Special Arrangement
Salman also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram. Credit: Special Arrangement
During his brief stay, he tried his hands on the Charkha. Credit: Special Arrangement
After spinning Charkha, he also wrote in the visitor's diary. In this photo, he is seen writing on visitor's diary. Credit: Special Arrangement
Salman Khan is seen spinning Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Credit: Special Arrangement
In Pics | Jay-Z to Stevie Wonder: Artists with most Grammy nominations
UPDATED : Nov 29 2021, 13:33 IST
Rapper Jay-Z recently created history when he became the most-nominated artist in Grammy history. The 'I Just Wanna Love U' hitmaker has been nominated 83 times, something that has helped him edge out the legendary Elvis Presley. Here is a look at the names who have secured the most number of nominations at the event since 1959.
In Pics | Jay-Z to Stevie Wonder: Artists with most Grammy nominations. Credit: Reuters Photo
Jay-Z | 83. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Paul McCartney | 81. Credit: Reuters Photo
Quincy Jones | 80. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Beyonce | 79. Credit: AFP Photo
Kanye West | 75. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Georg Solti | 74. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Allan Warren
Stevie Wonder | 74. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Albert Herring
In pics: Rana Naidu to Inside Edge, new web series to binge on this December
UPDATED : Nov 29 2021, 15:00 IST
From Rana Naidu and Inside Edge to Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, here are the new web series to binge on this December.
In pics: 10 new web series to binge on this December
Rana Naidu: Inspired by American crime drama Ray Donovan, this thriller stars Telugu superstars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati. Rana essays the role of a professional fixer for the film industry while Venkatesh will be seen in the role of an ex-conman. Credit: Netflix
Inside Edge: Season 3 – After a successful two seasons, this sports drama is back with its third season. Helmed by Kanishk Varma, this season promises to be high on action. Credit: Amazon Prime
Aranyak: Season 1 – Actor Raveena Tandon is making her digital debut with this crime series. She plays a fierce cop who tries to decode a puzzling murder, beating all odds. Credit: Netflix
Money Heist: Season 5 – One of the most streamed shows on Netflix, Spanish crime thriller Money Heist is back with its fifth and final season, featuring a group of ingenious criminals who launch ambitious heists under the supervision of ‘The Professor’ (Alvaro Morte). Credit: Netflix
Decoupled - This family drama highlights the life of a couple navigating through their separation. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the series shows R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla in pivotal roles. Credit: Netflix
Mismatched: Season 2 – The sequel of new-age romantic drama is all set to release on December 17. The plot of the series is taken from the Sandhya Menon's book 'When Dimple Met Rishi'. Credit: Netflix
Lost in Space: Season 3 – In the final season of the series, the Robinsons race to reunite and protect Alpha Centauri from a robot invasion. Credit: Netflix
Finding Anamika – This thriller-series marks the arrival of actress Madhuri Dixit into the OTT world. She plays a popular superstar who suddenly disappears without a trace. The hunt for her gradually loosens and brings up the vast troubles and problems that are unknown to everyone. Credit: Netflix
Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega Season 2 – This season gets more murkier and bigger as the politicians have entered into it to solve the phishing scam, but things take a U-turn when they themselves get involved in the business, so Jamtara 2 is a much-awaited crime drama. Credit: Netflix
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 – The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is back with its second season that promises more scoops, mysteries and a peek into the luxurious lives of celebrity wives. Credit: Netflix