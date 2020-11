Home minister Amit Shah arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday, beginning his campaign for the BJP in the GHMC election with a road show in Hyderabad. After pooja-aarti at the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar in old city. Sunday is the last for campaigning, for the 1 December civic polls.

This is the first time the Home Minister is participating in a civic body election campaign. After the Dubakka bypoll victory, the BJP wants to galvanise its power in Telangana.

BJP leaders see the 2020 Hyderabad polls as their grand archway to the 2023 Telangana assembly arena. The GHMC jurisdiction covers a whopping 24 assembly constituencies i.e. 20 per cent of total seats.

(with inputs from Prasad Nichenametla, images: special arrangement)