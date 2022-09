The worldwide protests challenging Iran’s authoritarian leadership continue to grab headlines with more people joining the protest. In Iran, Turkey, Germany and Canada, women continue their protest by cutting their hair and burning hijabs in solidarity with Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini. The protest shows no sign of abating, and neither did the harsh government effort to suppress them despite international condemnation. Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian woman, had died in the custody of Iran’s morality police, days after being arrested for failing to cover her hair modestly enough.