Red Fort siege, clashes, tear gas: A peaceful tractor rally takes chaotic turn
In an enexpected turn of events, India witnessed a unique set of parades on Republic Day. As the events at Rajpath culminated, the country was taken aback with an unprecedented seige by farmers at the Red Fort and clashes between police and farmers at the national capital.
Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday.
(Story: PTI/ DHNS)
Red Fort siege, clashes, tear gas: A peaceful tractor rally takes chaotic turn | Credit: PTI
A tractor parade by the farmer unions meant to highlight their demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital during the day as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the rampart of Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour. Credit: Reuters
The farmers began their Kisan Ganatantra Parade at around 8:00 a.m, hours before the agreed time of 12:00 noon and changing routes to enter Central Delhi, taking police by surprise. Credit: Reuters
The saffron flag hoisted by protesters from the staff at the iconic Red Fort during their tractor parade against the farm laws on Tuesday was the 'Nishan Sahib', a symbol of Sikh religion seen at all Gurdwara complexes. The 'Nishan Sahib' is a triangular flag that is sacred to Sikhs. The emblem on the flag comprises of 'Khanda', a two-edged sword, Chakra, a disc, and two Kirpans that cross each other at the handles. The other flag appeared to be of a farmer union. Credit: PTI
Thousands of agitating farmers riding on tractors and marching on foot into the national capital hours before, breaking police barriers and clashing with security forces who resorted to firing tear gas shells. Credit: Reuters
The Delhi Police had permitted the farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes. However, farmers deviated from the designated route for the proposed tractor parade against the new farm laws and moved toward ITO in central Delhi. Credit: AFP
Clashes broke out between police and protesting farmers after the latter reached ITO and tried to push towards Lutyen's Delhi, prompting the force to use lathi-charge and tear gas shells against them. Credit: AFP
In a statement, the police also claimed the force did all due diligence in following the conditions for the rally, but the protesters began their march much ahead of the scheduled time and extensive damage to public property was caused. Credit: AFP
The farmers began their march from different border points much before the time permitted to them for their tractor rally. Credit: PTI
If police used teargas shells to disperse the restive crowds in some places, hundreds of farmers in ITO were seen chasing them with sticks and ramming their tractors into parked buses. A protester died after his tractor overturned. Credit: AFP
ITO resembled a war zone with a car being vandalised by angry protesters and shells, bricks and stones littering the wide streets, testimony to the fact that the farmer movement that had been peaceful for two months was no longer so. Credit: PTI
the Home Ministry decided to temporarily suspend the internet in parts of Delhi like Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas for 12 hours from Tuesday noon. Credit: AFP
Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole there on Republic Day. Credit: AFP
At Nangloi Chowk in west Delhi and at Mukarba Chowk farmers broke cemented barricades and police used tear gas to disperse them. The protesting farmers also reached Delhi's ITO area, a few kilometres away from Parliament. Credit: AFP
“We will be moving towards India Gate. Of what use are rules when they are created to trouble us,” Chaudhary Baldev Singh, a farmer from Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh, told DH as he walked along with hoards of farmers.Credit: AFP/ Representative
Security forces were far outnumbered and reduced to bystanders as tractors continued to roll into the capital from various border points. Credit: PTI
On Monday, the Delhi Police had spelt out 37 conditions for the Kisan Parade that was to set out from four border points – Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla, the latter two being the border points between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Credit: Reuters
Police lathi charged farmers at Chintamani Chowk in Shahdara when they broke barricades and smashed window panes of cars. A group of 'Nihangs' (traditional Sikh warriors) clashed with security personnel near Akshardham Temple. Credit: PTI
Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops. Credit: Reuters
In Pics | Farmers break barricades, march towards Delhi before permitted time
Agitating farmers on Tuesday set out on a tractor rally, parallel to the official Republic Day celebrations at the Rajpath. Driving tractors and marching on foot, farmers started gathering in huge numbers at the police barricades set up near the Delhi-Haryana Singhu Border in north Delhi and Tikri border in West Delhi for the Kisan Ganatantra Parade since early morning. The rally was permitted to begin at 12:00 noon but farmers broke barricades at the three Delhi border points of Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur around 4 hours before the scheduled time, resulting in chaos in some places. Here are some of the pictures from today's tractor rally.
In Pics | Farmers break barricades, march towards Delhi
Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors festooned with brightly-coloured flags through the outskirts of New Delhi on Tuesday. Credit: Reuters Photo
Thousands more, steering tractors bearing the flags of India and farm unions, had streamed in from neighbouring states for several days ahead of the rally. Credit: PTI Photo
Farmers break the police barricades at the Ghazipur border as move towards Akshardham during their tractor rally as chaos erupted in some places. Credit: PTI Photo
According to officials, security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they had been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes. Credit: PTI Photo
A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three Central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. Credit: AFP Photo
Police uses tear gas to disperse farmers attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their 'Kisan Gantantra Parade'. Credit: PTI Photo
Farmers use sticks to push away tear smoke shells fired by police during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, January 26: Best photos from around the world
Farmers prepare for a rally against the newly passed farm laws ahead of Republic Day at Singhu border near New Delhi. Credit: Reuters photo.
Impeachment managers Representatives Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Diana DeGette (D-CO), David Cicilline (D-RI), Joaquin Castro (D-TX), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Stacey Plaskett (D-US Virgin Islands AT-Large), Joe Neguse (D-CO), and Madeleine Dean (D-PA) leave the Senate floor after delivering an article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump for trial on accusations of inciting the January 6 attack on the Capitol, in Washington. Credit: Reuters photo.
Police clash with protesters on Australia Day demanding that the country's national day be changed, as the date marks the arrival of Britain's first fleet and subsequent colonisation of indigenous Australians, at a march in Sydney. Credit: Reuters photo.
Attendees wait for their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) antigen rapid test results before a conference held by the Institute of Policy Studies at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore. Credit: Reuters.
Swiss Cardinal Kurt Koch celebrates the Vespers of the Solemnity of the Conversion of Saint Paul at St. Paul's Basilica outside the Walls, in Rome, Italy. Credit: Reuters.
People walk in a street in Nantes amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in France. Credit: Reuters photo.
Caparisoned elephants at Ernakulam Siva temple's Pooram festival in Kochi. Credit: PTI photo.
List of famous chief guests on Republic Day parades
For the first time in 55 years, India will celebrate Republic Day in the national capital without a chief guest, due to the global situation arising from the coronavirus pandemic. As the country is set to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day, here's look at the most famous chief guests who visited India in the past to mark the day:
As India gets ready for its 72nd Republic Day in New Delhi, chairs are pictured along the Rajpath for the spectators on the eve. Credit: AFP Photo
2020 | Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: Reuters Photo
2019 | South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. Credit: PTI Photo
2018 | Former President of Myanmar Htin Kyaw. Credit: Reuters Photo
2017 | UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Credit: PTI Photo
2015 | Former US President Barack Obama. Credit: PTI Photo
2016 | Former President of France Francois Hollande. Credit: Getty Images
2014 | Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. Credit: Reuters Photo
2007 | Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo
2003 | Former President of Iran Mohammad Khatami. Credit: Getty Images
1995 | Former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela. Credit: Getty Images
1998 | Former President of Sri Lanka Junius Jayewardene
1967 | Last King of Afghanistan Mohammed Zahir Shah. Credit: Getty Images
1961 | Queen of the United Kingdom Elizabeth II. Credit: Getty Images
1950 | Former President of Indonesia Achmed Sukarno. Credit: Getty Images
R-Day | How farmers are gearing up for the tractor rally
Caravans of tractors clogged a key highway in northern India on Monday as tens of thousands of farmers protesting against agriculture reforms streamed into the capital ahead of celebrations for Republic Day.
(Reuters report)
In Pics | How farmers are gearing up for the tractor rally on Republic Day
Loudspeakers blared anti-government songs as the lengthy procession of vehicles rolled down National Highway 44. Credit: Reuters Photo
Several rounds of talks with Modi's government have made little headway, and protesters now aim to up the ante with the procession set to follow Tuesday's military parade. Credit: Reuters Photo
Police said they would allow at least 12,000 tractors to traverse a 100-km (62-mile) stretch around the capital. Credit: Reuters Photo
Tractors arrive at Singhu border as farmers gear up for their Jan 26 tractors rally, during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
More tractors arrive at Singhu border as farmers gear up for their Jan 26 tractors rally. Credit: PTI Photo
A farmer stands near a tractor trolley with the Tricolor pasted on it, during their ongoing agitation. Credit: PTI Photo