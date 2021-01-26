In an enexpected turn of events, India witnessed a unique set of parades on Republic Day. As the events at Rajpath culminated, the country was taken aback with an unprecedented seige by farmers at the Red Fort and clashes between police and farmers at the national capital.

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday.



(Story: PTI/ DHNS)