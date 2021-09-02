Sidharth Shukla passes away: A look back at his well-lived showbiz journey
Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a massive heart attack on September 2, 2021. He was 40. This news has sent shocking waves in the entire film fraternity. Here we take a look at his well-lived filmy career.
Model Sidharth Shukla entered the world of glitz and glam in 2008 with the Hindi TV serial ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
It was no looking back for him as he bagged more projects and appeared in serials like 'CID', 'Aahat' and 'Love U Zindagi'. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
However, Sidharth gained popularity after his role of ‘Shivraj Alok Shekhar’ in 'Balika Vadhu'. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
In 2014, Sidharth tried his luck in Bollywood and played a brief role in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania’. The film was backed by Dharma Productions. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
Sidharth also participated in reality TV shows ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ season 6, Khatron ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13. He won both ‘Khatron ke Khiladi’ and Bigg Boss 13 titles. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
Sidharth recently appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3'. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
Sidharth also appeared in a few music singles along with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. He enjoys a huge stardom in TV industry and boasts a huge fan-following on social media. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
Sidharth was last seen in the OTT series ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
Sidharth hails from Prayagaraj in UP and is survived by his mother and two sisters. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
Sidharth's demise came as a big shocker for the industry and his fans. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshuklaCredit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
Pictures of Piaggio's newly launched superbike - Aprilia RS 660
Piaggio India launched Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660, Aprilia RSV4, Tuono V4 as well as the iconic Moto Guzzi V85TT in a glitzy event on September 2, 2021. Piaggio India, the maker of premium Vespa scooter, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Italian auto major Piaggio Group.
Piaggio India unveils Aprilia RS 660 & other superbikes
Piaggio India launched the Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660, Aprilia RSV4, Tuono V4 as well as the iconic Moto Guzzi V85TT in a glitzy event on September 2, 2021. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
The all-new 660-cc Aprilia RS 660 is priced at Rs 13.39 lakh. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
The prices of the new superbikes start from Rs 13.09 lakh and go up to Rs 23.69 lakh, Piaggio India said in a release. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
The bikes will be available for customers across all its Motoplex dealerships pan-India, it said. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
With its launch, Aprilia fans in India will experience all new technologies. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
A peek into Aprilia's digital speedometer. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
Aprilia RS 660 wears tyres of 80/100 R18 size. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
These headlights are sleek and stylish. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
Check out superbike Aprilia's pillion ride seat. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
In pics | Sudeep birthday: 5 must-watch movies of the Kannada actor
Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep is a well-known actor in showbiz and has wowed all with his versatile performances. He has acted in nearly 50 movies across languages and won several awards. On this special day, we take a look at the five of his most popular films.
In pics | Sudeep birthday: 5 must-watch movies of the Kannada actor
Dabangg 3 - Kiccha Sudeep played the villain in the third instalment of the Dabangg series. The film revolved around the hero's rivalry with an old foe named Bali. Credit: Instagram/beingsalmankhan
Pailwaan - Sudeep played a fierce wrestler, who faces challenges in his personal life while trying to fulfill the dream of his father, in this 'massy' sports drama. Credit: DH Photo
Hebbuli - Sandalwood star Sudeep teamed up with director S Krishna for the actioner 'Hebbuli', which featured him in the role of a military man. Credit: SRV Productions
Eega: The S S Rajamouli-directed fantasy drama revolved around a fly's attempts at getting even with a human foe. It featured Sudeep in the role of a arrogant villain and emerged as a big hit. Credit: Vaaraahi Motion Pictures
Bachchan - Sudeep stole the show with his work in this action-pschological thriller, helmed by Shashank. Parul Yadav, Bhavana and Tulip Joshi played key roles in the film. Credit: Sri Venkateshwara Krupa Entertainers
Today's Horoscope - September 2, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - September 2, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 2
Taurus | Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 5
Gemini | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 3
Cancer | The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 6
Leo | Home and family life seem unsettled. Don’t let anyone force you into making an erroneous decision. Family members impose upon you, but you do like the family get-together. So have a blast. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 4
Virgo | A relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 7
Libra | You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum - watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio | You are intelligent and discerning but sometimes it is good to listen to your heart and not your head. Patience on your part is very important – Rome was not built in a day nor is romance. Lucky Colour: Buff. Lucky Number: 5
Sagittarius | There will be communications, interruptions, changes of schedule and people to deal with. You can get a start on things or push a project through loved ones may need support. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 8
Capricorn | Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 6
Aquarius | Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions will not lead to harmonious relationships. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 1
Pisces | Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 4
Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics
Rains lashed many parts of the national capital on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas of the city. Meanwhile, heavy rains also drenched Maharashtra, leading to flooding in parts of the state and leaving at least one person dead.
Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics
Delhi recorded 112.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday, the highest single-day precipitation in September in 19 years, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road after heavy rains, near AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
The heavy burst of rain submerged several areas, including the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, in knee-deep water and affected traffic movement in parts of the city. People try to push an ambulance as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road after heavy rain near AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A man with an umbrella crosses the road amid heavy rain in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
One person was injured in a landslide reported in Saki Naka area of Mumbai, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday. The civic body on Tuesday evacuated 100 people from Kurar village in Malad after rocks slid from a hill, as heavy rains lashed the western suburb in the morning hours. Credit: PTI Photo
Several low-lying areas were also inundated following heavy overnight showers, they said. Since Monday night, the metropolis, neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Thane and other adjoining areas received rainfall in the range of 20 mm to 70 mm, a report of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. . Credit: AFP Photo
The incessant showers led to a landslide in Mumbai's Asalpha area, injuring some people, officials said. The rains also caused water-logging in Andheri, Parel, Bhandup and some other areas, slowing traffic movement on roads in those places. Credit: PTI Photo
India is likely to receive above average rainfall in September, the state-run weather office said on Wednesday, helping millions of farmers who had to endure patchy rains in July and August. Monsoon rains were 10% above average in June.. Credit: PTI photo