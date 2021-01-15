Swanky New Delhi Railway Station: Indian Railways offers a glimpse, take a look
The new railway station being developed by the Indian Railways in New Delhi is projected as a megaproject that is set to include a station, railway quarters, retail spaces next to the railways' lines, commercial space, office space, and even residences among other amenities.
2
The new railways station in the capital is strategically connected with Connaught Place, Delhi's key commercial hub. Credit: PIB
4
It also connects with the international airport via the Airport Express Line metro and the New Delhi NCR via the Yellow Line Metro. Credit: PIB
6
It will also be the first project being developed under Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) concept in Delhi NCR. Credit: PIB
