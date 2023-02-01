Following the blockbuster success of Master and Varisu, 7 Screen Studio has flagged off their third collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay, the film production house officially announced the cast members of the movie through their social media handles. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Trisha will be seen after 14 years with Vijay in the film. Bollywood hero Sanjay Dutt and Malayalam actor Mathew Thomas will be seen making their Kollywood debut.