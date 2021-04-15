Today's Horoscope - April 16, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - April 16, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: Violet. Lucky Number: 9
Taurus | Use your inventiveness to find solutions.You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 2
Gemini | You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 7
Cancer | A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 3
Leo | Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. Lucky Colour: Bronze. Lucky Number: 5
Libra | A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Lucky Colour: Sea-Green. Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio | A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius | If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 2
Pisces | Don't hesitate to go ahead with any plans for entertainment. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend. Be prepared for an active but rewarding day. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 5
