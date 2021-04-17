Today's Horoscope - April 18, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - April 18, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Not the day to commit yourself to a long-term relationship. Avoid long journeys to the North. If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 8
Taurus | Unexpected pleasures, new friends make today delightful. A time to go over the pros and cons of your relationship and work out the best possible ways of strengthening it. Lucky Colour: Wine. Lucky Number: 5
Gemini | Your creative potential is high. Avoid being overly critical at work today. Expect frustration and delays, but do not get discouraged. Speculations and romance not viable. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 2
Cancer | Your boss will present an olive branch today. Take it. However, beware the office snoop.Conflicts with loved ones possible because you are tensed up. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 7
Leo | You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. contact with children emphasised. Problems with business or personal partner possible today. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Luck is with you. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 3
Libra | An invitation catches you by surprise and brings back a welcome stranger into your life today. A new relationship brings its own set of parameters, but this new friend could be a rewarding one. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 2
Scorpio | You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. What you thought all along will be proved right. But this not the time to say, I-told-you-so! Go by your instincts, and don’t sign any contracts today. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 5
Sagittarius | A friend may leave you with a smaller bank account and less friendship. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 8
Capricorn | Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. Lucky Colour: Black Violet. Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius | Siblings cause anxiety. Family outing or short pleasure trip happens today. Visitors are likely to drop by. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 7
Pisces | Jupiter aspecting the moon brings luck and good cheer. A partner gets heavily romantic. Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. Lucky Colour: Olive-green. Lucky Number: 1
