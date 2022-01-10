Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - January 11, 2022
Aries | Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You can excel where before you’ve failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind!| Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.| Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will.| Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues.| Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Caution advised in all matters of the heart. Try to think before you act. An aggressive male ruins your day. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely.| Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try to keep your emotions under control today. A sensitive family member may require extra moments of your time. |Lucky Colour: Sapphire| Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Your significant other is dreamy and accommodating. A partnership may be beneficial. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today.| Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | A time when you can demonstrate your integrity and consolidate a close relationship with patience and maturity. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity.| Lucky Colour: Burgundy| Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; donot make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate.| Lucky Colour: Rose| Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends.| Lucky Colour: Coffee| Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Loans will be attainable and legal matters easily taken care of. Secret intrigues could get you into trouble. You can make financial deals that will bring you extra cash.| Lucky Colour: Silver| Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Congress's Mekedatu padayatra continues for second day flouting Covid-19 norms
Karnataka Congress's 'padayatra' (march), demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, continued on the second day (January 10), even as FIRs have been registered against nearly 30 of its leaders and others for taking part in it, defying Covid-19 curbs.
KPCC president D K Shivakumar with Congress leaders during the inauguration of the 10-day 'padayatra' from Mekedatu to Bengaluru to demand the implementation of Mekedatu project, in Ramanagara district, Karnataka. Credit: PTI Photo
Defying Covid-19 curbs, Karnataka Congress's workers continued their 'padayatra', demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, even as FIRs have been registered against nearly 30 of its leaders and others for taking part in it, defying Covid-19 curbs. Credit: PTI Photo
According to official sources, FIRs have been registered against senior Congress leaders and other key personalities at Sathanur police station for defying restrictions on (January 9). Credit: PTI Photo
FIRs have been registered for violation of Covid rules and prohibitory orders, under the Disaster Management act and sections of IPC. However, Congress leaders and workers are continuing their march for the second day, and are scheduled to cover a distance of about 15 km from Shivakumar's native Doddalahalli to Kanakapura. Credit: PTI Photo
KPCC president D K Shivakumar gestures during the inauguration of the 10-day 'padayatra' from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, in Mekedatu, Karnataka. Credit: PTI Photo
The 10-day padayatra with the theme 'Namma Neeru Namma Hakku' (Our water, Our right) began at Sangama, the confluence of Cauvery and Arkavathi rivers at Kanakapura in Ramanagara district on January 09. Credit: DH/Manjunath MS
Organised under the leadership of Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, the rally will be spanning a distance of nearly 139 km. Credit: DH/Manjunath MS
However Siddaramaiah, who returned to the city from the padayatra last evening due to fever, is not taking part today too, and is taking rest on doctor's advice. In this photo, Siddaramaiah is seen with BV Srinivas. Credit: PTI Photo
Supporters shower flower petals on KPCC president D K Shivakumar as he walks with party workers, during the 2nd day of the 10-day 'padayatra' from Mekedatu to Bengaluru to demand the implementation of Mekedatu project, in Dodda Alahalli near Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Highly-educated Chief Ministers of India
From studying law to pursuing a medical degree, here we take a look at the educational qualifications of the Chief Ministers of India.
Basavaraj Bommai: Chief Minister Karnataka Siddaramaiah holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from BV Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology (presently KLE Technological University). Credit: DH Photo
Arvind Kejriwal: Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal served as a former Indian Revenue Service Officer before taking the political plunge. He holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur. Credit: PTI Photo
Mamata Banerjee: Mamata Banerjee is one of the qualified CMs India ever had. From BA History, LLB to MA in Islamic studies, she holds multiple academic degrees. Credit: PTI Photo
Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Chief minister of Madhya pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhanis a gold medalist in MA. Credit: PTI Photo
Nitish Kumar: One of the powerful and influential politicians in Indian politics, Nitish Kumar holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Bihar College of Engineering (now NIT Patna). Credit: PTI Photo
Raman Singh: Dr. Raman Singh, who successfully completed three terms as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, holds a B.A.M.S. degree in Ayurvedic Medicine. Credit: PTI Photo
Sarbananda Sonowal: Sarbananda, who was appointed as Assam's first chief minister (2016-2021) from the Bharatiya Janata Party, holds a law degree from Dibrugarh University. Credit: PTI Photo
Mukul Sangma: Former Meghalaya CM, Mukul Sangma has completed MBBS degree. Credit: Twitter/@mukulsangma
Mehbooba Mufti, the first woman to hold the office of Chief Minister in J&K, holds a BA degree along with a law degree from the University of Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
Vasundhara Raje: Vasundhara Raje, the first Female chief minister of Rajasthan, is a Graduate in economics and political science from the University of Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
Raghubar Das: Former Chief minister of Jharkhand is a graduate in science and practiced Law before entering Politics. Credit: PTI Photo
Siddaramaiah: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holds a degree in science and also hold a law degree. Credit: PTI Photo
Devendra Fadnavis: Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis holds a degree in law along with two Post Graduate Diplomas; one in Project Management and the other in Business Management. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Dubai hotel builds 55,000 glass champagne pyramid, sets Guinness Record
Atlantis The Palm in Dubai entered the Guinness World Record by erecting a tall pyramid made filled with Moet and Chandon. Indeed, a special way to welcome the New Year.
Atlantis The Palm in Dubai entered the Guinness World Record by erecting a tall pyramid made filled with Moet and Chandon. A special way to welcome the New Year. Credit: Instagram/atlantisthepalm
The towering structure was made in partnership with Moet Chandon and Luuk Broos events. Credit: Instagram/maximecasa
Reportedly, it took 54,740 champagne glasses and over 55 hours to create this 8.23-metre-high (27 feet high) tower, the world’s largest drinking glass tower of 2022. Credit: Instagram/maximecasa
Previously, the record was with Madrid where the tower was made of 50,116 glasses in 2017. Credit: Instagram/moetchandon
“The record to beat is 50,116 glasses. So with a total of 54,740 glasses by Atlantis, The Palm Limited has achieved it,” an official from the Guinness World Record said. In this photo, the owners are seen proudly flaunting the certificate. Credit: Instagram/maximecasa
“It was a freestanding three-sided solid Pyramid made complete from commercially-available drinking glasses. Each of the three pyramid bases measured 6.1 m (20 ft) with a centre height to the apex of 8.2 m (26 ft 11 in),” Guinness World Record officials confirmed. Credit: Instagram/maximecasa
Workers are seen building champagne tower at hotel Atlantis The Palm in Dubai. Credit: Instagram/maximecasa
Not only the glasses, but also the dimensions are impressive. Credit: Instagram/maximecasa
A worker is seen erecting the champagne tower at a hotel in Dubai. Credit: Instagram/maximecasa
Workers are seen building the champagne tower at hotel Atlantis The Palm in Dubai. Credit: Instagram/maximecasa
UP implements MCC, takes down party hoardings & posters
Civic bodies have begun removing hoardings and posters put up by political parties across Uttar Pradesh as the model code of conduct has come into effect with the Election Commission announcing polls dates for the state.
With the announcement of the seven-phase polling for assembly elections for five states, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force with immediate effect. Credit: PTI Photo
Authorities in UP were seen removing the hoardings and posters put up by political parties after the MCC came into effect. The model code of conduct for political parties and candidates will be in force till the end of the election. Credit: PTI Photo
District Magistrate of Lucknow Abhishek Prakash said as per the directives of the Election Commission of India, the model code of conduct has been implemented, and it will be strictly adhered to. Instructions of the model code of conduct have been sent to the municipal commissioner of Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
The model code is a set of guidelines, issued by the Election Commission, for political parties, candidates, government and the party in power during elections concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct. Credit: PTI Photo
A worker is seen removing a banner as the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect after the announcement of the schedule of UP Assembly elections, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
A UP administration worker removes a banner of Akhilesh Yadav, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
UP administration workers remove a political banner featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in UP. Credit: PTI Photo